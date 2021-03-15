CORE© Appoints New Board Members as Need for Support Increases

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CORE © ( Children of Restaurant Employees ), a national non-profit organization that provides financial help to food and beverage employees with children, recently announced new members to its Board of Directors. The organization appointed Gerry Fernandez (Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance), Scott Hempstead (The Boston Beer Company), and Donna Josephson (Corner Bakery Café).

"We are delighted to welcome Donna, Gerry, and Scott to our Board of Directors," said Sheila Bennett , Executive Director of CORE. "Their extensive experience and knowledge in the food and beverage space will help guide our organization as we continue to fulfill our mission of supporting food and beverage employees and their families in their times of need. Their leadership will also help us grow CORE and develop strategies to ensure the vitality of the organization."

Gerry Fernandez

Gerry Fernandez is an industry veteran with more than 35 years of experience, including leadership positions with General Mills, The Waldorf-Astoria Hotel, Hemenway's Seafood Grill & Oyster Bar, and The Capital Grille. Fernandez is the founder and president of the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance (MFHA), a national non-profit organization that promotes the business benefits of cultural diversity in the food and hospitality industry while helping its members attract, develop, and retain multicultural talent. MFHA has more than 1,000 members and is the only non-profit organization focused on promoting the business case for diversity within the restaurant, foodservice and lodging segments. As President of MFHA, Fernandez has been influential in aiding dozens of companies with their diversity talent management initiatives and has been directly involved in creating programs designed to attract, develop, and retain multicultural talent to the industry.

Fernandez is a trustee of Johnson & Wales University, a member of the Rhode Island Community Food Bank board, and a Life Member of the NAACP. He is also a member of The Women's Chefs' & Restaurateurs Association, the National Council of La Raza, The Women's Foodservice Forum, and the National Association of Black Meeting Planners.

Gerry Fernandez holds a Bachelor of Science in Food Service Management and a degree in Culinary Arts from Johnson & Wales University. He received an honorary doctorate in Business Administration from Johnson & Wales University in 1999.

Fernandez has a number of accolades, including being named one of Nation's Restaurant News "50 Power Players," recognized by Lodging Magazine as one of the 75 Profiles in Leadership, named a "Rising Star" by Restaurant Hospitality Magazine, and a recipient of the National Job Corps Association's "Alpha Award." He is also an accomplished speaker and has presented nationwide and in Canada, England, Austria, the Caribbean, Mexico, and China.

Scott Hempstead

Scott Hempstead is a seasoned industry professional with more than 24 years of experience, primarily in the beverage space. Hempstead currently serves as Senior Director - Divisional, Trade and Experiential Marketing for The Boston Beer Company. In this capacity, Hempstead leads on and off-premise trade marketing, experiential marketing, and divisional marketing for all Boston Beer Company brands, including Truly Hard Seltzer, Samuel Adams, Dogfish Head, Angry Orchard, Twisted Tea, Coney Island Brewery and Angel City Brewery. The Massachusetts-based company is known for its American craft-brewed beers. Hempstead joined the company in 1998 as an Account Manager and rose through the ranks over his more than 20-years tenure with the organization.

Prior to joining The Boston Beer Company, Hempstead served as a Sales Representative for E & J Gallo Winery.

Donna Josephson

Donna Josephson is a marketing professional with more than 20 years of restaurant marketing experience. She has worked with iconic brands such as Chick-Fil-A, Applebee's, Wendy's, McAlister's Deli, and Fazoli's. Josephson is currently Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer for Corner Bakery Cafe, where she leads all strategy development, brand marketing and strategy, product R&D, menu strategy, and off-premise strategy, supply chain, and distribution management.

Josephson leverages her creativity, drive, and leadership to increase company sales and profits. She is laser-focused on developing high-performance teams and creating cross-functional partnerships to drive results.

In 2011, Donna Josephson was awarded the R. David Thomas Outstanding Management Award for her contributions to operations partnerships and product development. She has served on the Board of Easter Seals North GA, Technomic Operator Advisory Board, and SpenDifference Client Advisory Council.

"In addition to their impressive accomplishments within the industry, each of these new board members brings incredible passion and commitment to serving and supporting others, which is the heart of CORE," added Bennett. "We are looking forward to working with them and exploring new ways to expand our reach."

The three new members are joining the existing Board of Directors: Jeffrey Bartfield (Proximo Spirits), Michael Bekolay (Venue Hospitality Solutions), Colleen Brennan (Rodney Strong Vineyards), Barry Gutin (Guest Counts/Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar), LaMonte Jones (PepsiCo. Foodservice), Sherry King (IMI Agency), Mara Lee (Total Beverage Solution), Ryan Maher (Tito's Handmade Vodka), Larry McGinn (IMI Agency), John Niekrash (Proximo Spirits), Joe Smith (Monin Gourmet Flavorings), and Brian Yost (Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority). The CORE Board of Directors features members from across the country.

For more information about CORE, visit COREgives.org.

About Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE)

CORE: Children of Restaurant Employees, a national 501(c)3, is dedicated to offering hope during a financial crisis to food and beverage service employees with children when either the working parent or child is navigating a medical diagnosis, illness, injury, a death, or loss of home or work due to a natural disaster. Originally founded by food and beverage service industry veterans, CORE has grown into a nationally recognized non-profit that has helped over 1,300 families in 50 states since 2013. For grant qualification, to apply or to refer a family for grant consideration, please visit COREgives.org.

