Core Associates LLC Introduces AcumatiScan for Acumatica Cloud ERP

MIAMI, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Associates LLC has introduced AcumatiScan, the accounts payable (AP) workflow automation solution for Acumatica Cloud ERP software users. The roll-out of AcumatiScan was announced at the opening of the Construction and Financial Management Association (CFMA) 2018 National Conference's exhibition. With a special focus on the intricacies of construction accounting, AcumatiScan works seamlessly with the Acumatica Construction Edition to offer paper-free document routing, customized notification settings and other automated features that simplify time-consuming AP tasks.

As the newest product in the Core Associates portfolio, AcumatiScan performs many of the same construction accounting-centric functions as TimberScan®, which is the leading AP workflow automation and document management solution that has dominated the Sage 300 CRE market space for over 15 years. "Our business has a long history of delivering hosted and cloud-based solutions demanded by construction finance and management professionals," explains Bernard Ross, CSO and co-owner of Core Associates. "We are seeing a big shift toward cloud-based ERP products so, naturally, we are thrilled to now integrate with Acumatica and to become a part of their customers' future success."

Acumatica earlier this year revealed how their open API initiative was attracting new development partnerships and enabling growth for their product extensions. "This new ISV partnership exemplifies the customer-commitment Acumatica upholds in providing top-tier solutions for industry-specific requirements," details Acumatica's Vice President, Platform Strategy, Ajoy Krishnamoorthy. "We expect AcumatiScan to really wow our resellers and users alike with ultra-clear advantages for adoption, which we look forward to demonstrating immediately."

Other recent additions to the Core Associates product line include TimberScan Mobile, a mobile approval application, and Core Cloud Systems (CCS), a cloud-based and mobile-friendly software that allows users to manage forms-based data from virtually anywhere. AcumatiScan joins these innovative solutions by offering a browser-based user interface (UI) that emulates the Acumatica Construction Edition UI for a consistent look and feel that existing consumers prefer. "We found an ideal fit with Acumatica where we can offer our task automation expertise to a highly innovative and popular cloud ERP platform," declared Frank Grenci, CEO and co-owner of Core Associates. "AcumatiScan is a product our shared and new business partners can easily add to their offerings and that users will not only find valuable but also extremely simple to utilize."

Acumatica Cloud ERP users can now obtain AcumatiScan to automate workflow approval processes by contacting their Acumatica Business Partners or by contacting Core Associates directly.

About Core Associates

Core Associates LLC is the proud maker of TimberScan, AcumatiScan and Core Cloud Systems (CCS). Offering top-notch AP approval processing, content management and forms-based data management software applications, Core Associates is a charitable and growing business primarily serving the construction and real estate industries. Core Associates provides exceptional services along with quality software that is continually innovating based on the evolving demands of the market. The Core Associates product portfolio includes hosted, mobile and cloud-based applications serving more than 25,000 users worldwide. www.core-assoc.com

­About Acumatica

Acumatica provides cloud-based business management software that enables small and mid-size companies to accelerate their businesses. Built on cloud and mobile technology and a unique customer-centric licensing model, Acumatica delivers a suite of fully integrated business management applications, such as Financials, Distribution, CRM and Project Accounting, on a robust and flexible platform. For more information, visit www.acumatica.com.

