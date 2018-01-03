Core Associates LLC, Maker of TimberScan, Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary

JUPITER, Fla., Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Associates LLC is pleased to announce the completion of their first 10 years in business. This milestone coincides with significant corporate expansion related to the development of exciting new products and product features in their growing portfolio. The success of Core Associates is founded on the construction and real estate industry's preferred AP processing automation and content management solution known as TimberScan. Core Associates is a virtual company with personnel located in the United States and around the globe.

Core Associates Celebrates 10 Years

TimberScan was developed more than 10 years ago as a solution for a single customer of Sage 300 CRE (formerly Timberline.) Core Associates was formed in January 2008 to offer TimberScan to all Sage 300 CRE customers through the Sage Developer Program. "We never imagined that TimberScan would become what it is today and that we'd go on to develop connected solutions while partnering with some of the best in the business," said Frank Grenci, CEO and co-owner of Core Associates. "In just the last three years, Core Associates has introduced TimberScan Mobile for approvals on-the-go, an integrated platform for managing forms-based data called Core Cloud Systems and a version of TimberScan for Sage 100 Contractor called TimberScan 100."

"Our customers, many of whom have been using TimberScan since the beginning, have really influenced the direction of the business," says Bernard Ross, CSO and co-owner of the company. "We have grown to a team of over 40 people in 10 years. Everyone at our company is passionate about promoting newly developed products and features that our customers have requested, programming some of the latest and greatest technology that our industry demands and helping to keep everyone's systems running smoothly. This year's annual meeting is going to be a celebration of this journey we've taken together and will commemorate the exciting milestone."

Both Grenci and Ross also attribute much of their success to their partner community, which includes software resellers, consultants and solution providers across North America and Australia. Ross said, "This year, we plan to offer our customers an updated TimberScan user interface and other exciting features — our partners will continue to play a big role in our success, with these and other new products, over the next 10 years."

About Core Associates

Core Associates LLC is the proud maker of TimberScan, the leading AP approval processing and content management software for Sage 300 CRE users. Primarily serving the construction and real estate industries, Core Associates is a charitable and growing business. As a certified Sage Development Partner, Core Associates provides exceptional services along with quality software that is continually innovating based on the evolving demands of the market. The Core Associates product portfolio includes hosted, mobile and cloud-based applications serving more than 25,000 users worldwide. www.core-assoc.com

