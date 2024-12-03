Core Bank Kansas City Banking Center Moving into New Location

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Bank is excited for the relocation of the Overland Park Banking Center on December 10, 2024. This move allows Core Bank to continue growing with the community and meeting clients' financial needs. The new, modern space provides better accessibility, enhanced facilities and an updated environment. Construction renovations began in October. The new location is a significant step forward for the organization and shows their commitment to providing a great office for their clients and team.

"We're excited to open our doors at our new location, which represents an investment in our community and customers," said David Hartman, President. "The updated facilities will help us serve our clients more efficiently while providing a welcoming environment for all."

Key Details:

New Address: 6900 College Blvd, Suite 100 in Overland Park, KS

Opening Date: December 10, 2024

Business Operations: We will be closed for a day of transition on December 9, 2024

"This move is a reflection of Core Bank's commitment to the Kansas City market and will provide an enhanced and convenient banking experience for our customers," said Bob Wiley, Kansas Market Director.

Core Bank provides business banking, lines of credit, construction lending, SBA loans, along with mortgages and personal banking. If there are any questions regarding the relocation or need of assistance during this transition, please reach out at (913) 490-7400 or email [email protected].

Core Bank is a locally owned full-service community bank focused on meeting clients' banking needs with business banking, construction lending, wealth services, mortgage, and personal banking. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Core Bank has six Midwest locations in the Omaha and Kansas City metros, along with a Loan Production Office in Mesa, Arizona. Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender

