Core Bank Tech Developer DCI Pulls Off Unprecedented Feat to Regain Bank Client

HUTCHINSON, Kan., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Center Inc. (DCI), the privately-owned developer of iCore360® core banking software and related digital banking technologies, is celebrating after bringing back long-term customer Southwest National Bank of Wichita, Kan., in an unprecedented core software conversion completed entirely remotely due to coronavirus, and involving significant custom programming, all in less than half the time usually reserved for a typical conversion requiring no programming at all.

Trish Minard, president and CEO of Southwest National Bank, said, "We are a full-service bank, but with a niche lending business involving a staggering volume of transactions, complicated processes and strict regulatory requirements."

Seven years ago, the bank left DCI after nearly 30 years to move to one of the 'big 3' core providers promising more scalable, automated technology to better manage their workload and a deeper bench of customer service staff.

Sarah Fankhauser, DCI President and CEO, says that "It is always disappointing to lose a customer. So I contacted Trish last year for an opportunity to bring them back home to DCI. Even if it looked like a longshot, I was determined to try."

However, the bank was running out of time to make a change, and although Minard was impressed by the advancements DCI had made in their iCore360 and other digital banking solutions, she knew it still required custom programming to meet the bank's unique needs for their large, complex dealer loan portfolio.

But notes Fankhauser with a smile, "DCI doesn't give up on customers that easily." Fankhauser committed to create the custom programming and found cost savings in other areas, so Minard agreed to return to DCI.

With the clock ticking, the DCI team quickly dove in, but delays brought on by the other core and other unexpected custom programming created more challenges. Then came the COVID-19 pandemic. Shelter-in-place orders forced DCI teams to initiate contingencies to complete the conversion programming, data mapping, bank staff training and more, all remotely.

Still, on conversion day, DCI put the final touches on the custom programming and successfully completed its first-ever completely remote core conversion with no staff on site.

Afterward, Minard stated "I can't believe what DCI successfully pulled off in such a short amount of time and entirely remotely. Everything was highly skilled and flawless, and the whole process was an outstanding achievement that no other core would have done for us."

Said Fankhauser, "It is always extra rewarding when a former customer returns home to us. This was even more special due to the circumstances and the opportunity to show the world that there is nothing DCI people can't do, that we'll take on any challenge, and that we'll do whatever it takes to take care of our customers."

Even months later, Minard still has no regrets, saying, "I'm so glad Sarah called me, and so glad we are back at DCI. There really is no comparison to DCI's superior customer service."

About DCI

DCI is the developer of the award-winning iCore360® core banking software and related technologies for community banks nationwide. DCI is privately owned by a group of bank clients, with several clients serving as board members and user group leaders. In addition to iCore360, DCI provides integrated, digital omnichannel solutions for online/mobile/AI banking, onboarding, private ATM network/card management, tellers, remote capture, custom analysis, risk/vendor management, managed IT and more. Among other awards, DCI has been named a FinTech Rankings Top 100 technology provider by IDC Financial Insights, a FinTech ForwardTop 100 technology provider by American Banker and BAI, a multiple winner of the BankNews Innovative Solutions Award and endorsements from multiple regional banking associations. For more information about DCI, visit www.datacenterinc.com or contact [email protected].

