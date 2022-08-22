Core Banking Solutions Market Size to Grow by USD 12.14 billion at an Accelerating CAGR of 14.77% - Technavio

For insights on the value chain and scope analysis, Read a FREE Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: Technological advancements are expected to drive the core banking solutions (CBS) market growth positively during the forecast period. Due to the elongated durations of lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, financial offerings had been impelled to undertake far-flung operation offerings, which surged the call for core banking answers. The increase in the adoption of middle banking technology to enhance purchaser experience by providing remote access to diverse banking offerings is a major element contributing to the growth of core banking solutions.

Market Challenge: Concerns about data security and privacy threats is one of the key challenges limiting the core banking solutions (CBS) market growth. Cybercriminals focused on the banking industry, and the later spike in Covid-19-related phishing assaults compounded the issue. One of the greatest challenges associated with keeping a money environment is securing the terabytes of advanced client information from cyberattacks. The information security hazard is uncommonly lengthy for little and mid-sized banks with fewer assets to guard against an advanced cyberattack and is less demanding to penetrate. Thus, such issues may limit the core banking solutions (CBS) market growth during the forecast period.

Key Market Segmentation Insights:

The core banking solutions market report is segmented by Deployment (On-premise and Cloud) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Regional Opportunities: 31% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the core banking solutions market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America. The large-scale selection of advanced core banking solutions by leading banks will facilitate the core banking solutions market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The CBS market share growth by the on-premise segment will be significant during the forecast period. Companies with legacy stages often accomplice with IT experts for data recovery preparation and to decrease security concerns and operational costs. Most clients usually pick the on-premise solution because they are looking for a very personalized solution, including new integrations, functionalities, and customizations. Such an increase in preference for on-premise solutions will drive the CBS market growth during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The core banking solutions market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions and product innovation to compete in the market. This statistical study of the core banking solutions market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. The core banking solutions market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings



Asseco Poland S.A.



Capgemini Service SAS



Capital Banking Solutions



Fidelity National Information Services Inc.



Finastra



Fiserv Inc.



HCL Technologies Ltd.



Infosys Ltd.



Intellect Design Arena Ltd.



Intrasoft Technologies



Jack Henry and Associates Inc.

and Associates Inc.

Mambu BV



NCR Corp.



NEC Corp.



Oracle Corp.



SAP SE



Sopra Steria Group SA



Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.



Temenos AG



Unisys Corp.

Core Banking Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.77% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 12.14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.68 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Asseco Poland S.A., Capgemini Service SAS, Capital Banking Solutions, Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Finastra, Fiserv Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Intellect Design Arena Ltd., Intrasoft Technologies, Jack Henry and Associates Inc., Mambu BV, NCR Corp., NEC Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Sopra Steria Group SA, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Temenos AG, and Unisys Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

5.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Capital Banking Solutions

Exhibit 89: Capital Banking Solutions - Overview



Exhibit 90: Capital Banking Solutions - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Capital Banking Solutions - Key offerings

10.4 Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Exhibit 92: Fidelity National Information Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Fidelity National Information Services Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Fidelity National Information Services Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 95: Fidelity National Information Services Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Fidelity National Information Services Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Finastra

Exhibit 97: Finastra - Overview



Exhibit 98: Finastra - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Finastra - Key offerings

10.6 Fiserv Inc.

Exhibit 100: Fiserv Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Fiserv Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Fiserv Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Fiserv Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Infosys Ltd.

Exhibit 104: Infosys Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Infosys Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Infosys Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 107: Infosys Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Infosys Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 NCR Corp.

Exhibit 109: NCR Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 110: NCR Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: NCR Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 112: NCR Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: NCR Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 114: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 117: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 SAP SE

Exhibit 119: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 120: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 121: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 122: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: SAP SE - Segment focus

10.11 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Temenos AG

Exhibit 129: Temenos AG - Overview



Exhibit 130: Temenos AG - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Temenos AG - Key news



Exhibit 132: Temenos AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Temenos AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 134: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 135: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 136: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 137: Research methodology



Exhibit 138: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 139: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 140: List of abbreviations

