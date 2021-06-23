Core BTS Acquires Aptera Software Inc.

INDIANAPOLIS, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Core BTS , an award-winning IT and managed services provider, today announced the acquisition of Aptera Software , a Fort Wayne, Indiana-based software development company, specializing in the Microsoft stack. The Aptera acquisition further advances the company's application development and modernization capabilities, particularly on Microsoft Azure, enhancing Core BTS' ability to meet the accelerating client demand for modern application solutions as part of holistic digital transformation.

This acquisition comes at a time of significant growth for Core BTS and enhances the company's depth and breadth of services within the Azure ecosystem. By adding Aptera, Core BTS takes significant strides to ensure that clients have access to industry-leading services and technology and can optimize their cloud investments to transform their business and enable change.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Aptera team to Core BTS and provide our clients with enhanced application development and modernization services to ensure that all facets of their transformation needs are met," said Paul Lidsky, CEO of Core BTS. "Aptera's software development services are cutting-edge and bringing the company under the Core BTS umbrella will allow us to provide even better traction for our clients' transformation journeys and maximizes the impact of their investment especially in the Microsoft ecosystem."

About Core BTS

Core BTS is an award-winning IT consulting firm and managed service provider. Recognized for accelerating the adoption of digital technology to transform business, Core BTS delivers robust cloud, modern workplace, collaboration, security, and networking solutions to clients nationwide.

Core is owned by Tailwind Capital, a private equity firm focused on growth-oriented investments in targeted sectors within industrials, technology & business services and healthcare.

About Tailwind Capital

Tailwind Capital is a private equity firm focused on growth-oriented investments in targeted sectors within industrials, technology & business services and healthcare. Tailwind partners with experienced management teams and entrepreneurs to transform businesses through organic growth initiatives, acquisitions, and operational and strategic investments. Since inception, Tailwind has invested in 47 portfolio companies and over 135 add-on acquisitions.

