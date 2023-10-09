Core BTS Announces New AI and Data Analytics Solutions for the Gaming and Hospitality Industries

News provided by

Core BTS

09 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Core BTS, a full-service digital transformation consulting firm, announces the availability of a series of new artificial intelligence (AI) consulting services, tailored to the very specific needs of the gaming and hospitality industries. 

Continue Reading

Core BTS delivers a range of stand-alone and integrated AI services and solutions that help integrate AI capabilities into essential business operations. Core BTS AI services for gaming and hospitality will initially focus on three core areas: End-to-end security in every experience, elevating the guest experience, and optimizing gaming operations. 

"The Core BTS client list features 7 of the top 10 US casino gaming operators and our gaming team supported network infrastructure design and implementation for more than 45 new casino properties," said Robert Sensenig, Area Vice President, East, Core BTS. "I couldn't be more excited for the significant investments we're making in our AI, data and analytics practices. This will enable us to help our clients leverage AI and data to create a new set of powerful experiences for the next generation of guests." 

The Core BTS team will leverage its deep partnerships with some of the largest hardware and software partners in the world, including Microsoft, Cisco, Databricks, and Pure Storage, to ensure clients reap the benefits of AI available through their business technology. 

Core BTS AI services for gaming and hospitality are currently available. For more information about Core BTS AI services and to download the latest perspectives from the leadership team on the new economics of AI, visit the Core BTS website

About Core BTS
Core BTS is a full-service digital transformation consulting firm. We help organizations simplify technical complexity, accelerate transformation, and drive business outcomes. Learn more at corebts.com. 

SOURCE Core BTS

Also from this source

Core BTS Announces New Artificial Intelligence Consulting Services to Help Clients Accelerate use of Generative AI Technologies

Core BTS, a full-service digital transformation consulting firm, today announced the availability of a series of new artificial intelligence (AI)...

Core BTS Establishes Partnership with Databricks

Core BTS, a full-service digital transformation consulting firm, today announced its partnership with Databricks. Pioneers of the lakehouse category, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.