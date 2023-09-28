Core BTS Announces New Artificial Intelligence Consulting Services to Help Clients Accelerate use of Generative AI Technologies

Core BTS

28 Sep, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Core BTS, a full-service digital transformation consulting firm, today announced the availability of a series of new artificial intelligence (AI) consulting services. The services are in response to growing demand for assistance by clients who seek to realize the business potential of AI. Core BTS will help clients accelerate the integration of AI technologies into essential operations and mission-critical applications.

Core BTS now delivers a range of stand-alone and integrated AI services and solutions that help integrate AI capabilities into essential business operations. Core BTS AI services will focus on five essential areas of innovation: operations, executive decision-making, employee empowerment, exceptional customer experiences, and end-to-end security.

"We believe deeply that AI isn't just about driving cost savings or improving efficiencies," said Kevin Thimjon, CEO of Core BTS. "It's about improving and impacting the lives and businesses of clients and their end customers, while simultaneously helping to change the trajectory of entire industries." 

For organizations working to understand how best to integrate the latest AI and generative AI capabilities, Core BTS offers a comprehensive AI readiness assessment. The assessment covers all key aspects of a robust AI strategy, including data, security, governance, training, and implementation.

"The latest Generative AI platforms and large language models are game changers," said Perry Thompson, Managing Director of Technology Strategy at Core BTS. "AI efforts have historically been focused on finding and developing efficiencies. We now have a better understanding of the unique business and personalization contexts of a given input, which enables us to add far more real-world value." 

The Core BTS team will leverage its deep partnerships with some of the largest hardware and software partners in the world, including Microsoft, Cisco, Databricks, and Pure Storage, to ensure clients reap the benefits of AI available through their business technology. 

Core BTS AI services are currently available. For more information about Core BTS AI services and to download the latest perspectives from the leadership team on the new economics of AI, visit the Core BTS website

About Core BTS
Core BTS is a full-service digital transformation consulting firm. We help organizations simplify technical complexity, accelerate transformation, and drive business outcomes. Learn more at corebts.com

SOURCE Core BTS

