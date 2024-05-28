Core BTS Earns Spot on CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 List

INDIANAPOLIS, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Core BTS, a full-service digital transformation consulting firm, is proud to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Core BTS on its 2024 Solution Provider 500 list. This is the seventh year Core BTS has earned a spot on this list, with 2024 being the highest ranking for the company to date at #131.

CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 list recognizes North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as a prominent benchmark for many of the channel's most successful companies. This year's list of companies represents combined revenue of more than $501.2 billion, and the honorees are among the top influencers driving momentum in the IT industry and the global technology supply chain.

Core BTS guides clients on their digital journey and offers a clear vision for the future, addressing their most pressing challenges by providing solutions that integrate people, processes, and technology with specific business outcomes. With proven expertise in the fields of Security, AI, Modern Work, Data & Applications, Hybrid Infrastructure and Managed Services, Core BTS collaborates with clients during the service lifecycle to resolve issues, anticipate change, and enhance business value.

"Being named to CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 list is an honor for us," said Kevin Thimjon, CEO at Core BTS. "Our team is committed to supporting clients at any stage of their digital journey to transform their business and enable change. This recognition demonstrates our ability to assist clients with their most urgent IT issues by offering holistic solutions that enable new, innovative ways of working."

"Ranking on CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 recognizes the service innovations and market responsiveness of the list's leading technology integrators, managed service providers, and IT consulting firms," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These companies have shown an unflagging commitment to business agility, continued growth, and future success through a period of rapid IT channel change, including the expansion of Everything as a Service and GenAI disruption. Our congratulations go to each company named to this year's Solution Provider 500!"

CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at www.CRN.com/SP500, and a sampling of the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About Core BTS

Core BTS, Inc., an NRI Group Company, is a digital transformation consultancy that helps the world's most impactful companies leverage today's most powerful technologies to transform from the inside out. We simplify technical complexity, accelerate transformation, and drive business outcomes for our clients. Learn more at corebts.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

SOURCE Core BTS