Core BTS' Joe Bellian Recognized as a CRN 2024 Next-Gen Solution Provider Leader

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Core BTS, a full-service digital transformation consulting firm, is proud to announce that CRN , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Joe Bellian, Senior Director of Microsoft Alliances, as a 2024 CRN Next-Gen Solution Provider Leader. This CRN list honors solution provider professionals who stand out for their innovative contributions to the growth and success of their organizations.

The annual list spotlights rising-star executives, managers, and directors who are 40 years of age or younger and already demonstrate strong leadership capabilities in their roles with solution provider organizations, including technology integrators, VARs, MSPs, MSSPs and IT consultants.

Joe Bellian is a distinguished expert in technology and consulting services. His enthusiasm for innovation and commitment to client satisfaction has earned him recognition for his leadership's solution-driven approach. Joe excels in establishing authentic connections with strategic partners and clients, acting as a liaison to promote collaborative efforts. By prioritizing client needs and achieving measurable outcomes, Joe ensures that Core BTS continues to be a leading partner in the dynamic realm of Microsoft solutions.

This CRN list recognizes solution providers who excel in driving innovation and success for their companies.

"At Core BTS, innovation and digital transformation are driven by our strong partnerships," stated Nathan Trail, Executive Vice President of Sales, Core BTS. "Joe Bellian exemplifies exceptional leadership and is a vital member of our team, helping clients transform the way they communicate and collaborate. We sincerely congratulate him, and all the leaders recognized in CRN's 2024 Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders."

"The professionals recognized on CRN's 2024 Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders list have distinguished themselves as passionate trailblazers early in their IT channel careers," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "We honor their remarkable, innovative contributions to the success of their companies and the wider IT channel. We look forward to seeing all the ways you help the channel thrive in the future."

The CRN Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders list is online at www.CRN.com/nextgen and will be featured in the December print edition of CRN Magazine.

