Core BTS Kicks Off 2021 Security Conference

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Core BTS , a leading IT consulting firm and managed services provider, today started its annual Core BTS Security Conference . The virtual conference, which kicks off today at 11 a.m. ET, was created for business executives and security professionals to discover effective ways to minimize security risk and accelerate innovation amid the rise in remote work and cyber attacks.

Cybersecurity Ventures predicts that there will be a ransomware attack on businesses every 11 seconds by the end of this year, increasing the importance of security investments. With this rise in cyberattacks, business leaders and IT professionals must ensure their security practices are not only sophisticated but holistic.

The Core BTS Security Conference agenda features a robust lineup of speakers, including Nat Smith, Senior Analyst at Gartner, who will deliver a Security State of the Union address, as well as:

Justin Wray , Director of Operations at Core BTS, who will reveal his security predictions for 2022 and discuss the importance of due diligence when preparing for the future during his "2022 Security Forecast" session.

Director of Operations at Core BTS, who will reveal his security predictions for 2022 and discuss the importance of due diligence when preparing for the future during his "2022 Security Forecast" session. Chris Reinhold , Director of Innovation at Core BTS, and Microsoft's Chris Knight , Senior Cloud Endpoint Technical Specialist, who will host a conversation called "Building an Effective Information Protection Roadmap." This session will cover the steps companies can — and should — take to develop their system protection procedures.

Director of Innovation at Core BTS, and Microsoft's Senior Cloud Endpoint Technical Specialist, who will host a conversation called "Building an Effective Information Protection Roadmap." This session will cover the steps companies can — and should — take to develop their system protection procedures. Zach Miller , Director of Innovation at Core BTS, and Jeremy Lin , Security Solutions architect at Cisco, who will host a session titled "Embracing a Zero Trust Model." Together, they will teach attendees how to embrace and implement a Zero Trust model built on three fundamental principles: verify explicitly, use least-privilege access, and assume breach.

Attendees will also hear from Core BTS and other industry leaders in sessions, including:

Ransomware in the Real World: How to Effectively Prepare for & Respond to a Cyber Attack: Zach Miller , Lewis Combs , and Matt Wines from Core BTS will join Leo Wentline , Director of Tech Support & Services at KidsPeace, Rich Froheiser, Director of Tech Support & Services at Lehigh Valley Health Network, and Kevin Switala , VP & CTO at Gannett Fleming for a panel discussion about ransomware in the real world and the best practices to effectively prepare for and respond to an attack.

, , and from Core BTS will join , Director of Tech Support & Services at KidsPeace, Rich Froheiser, Director of Tech Support & Services at Lehigh Valley Health Network, and VP & CTO at Gannett Fleming for a panel discussion about ransomware in the real world and the best practices to effectively prepare for and respond to an attack. Modern Application Security: Breaking Down the Secure Development Lifecycle: Eric Grover , Principal Architect at Core BTS, who will showcase how to develop an application security strategy using the OWASP Secure Application Model and tactically implement security into the entire application development process.

, Principal Architect at Core BTS, who will showcase how to develop an application security strategy using the OWASP Secure Application Model and tactically implement security into the entire application development process. Securing the Workforce of the Future: Hybrid work is here to stay. This session will examine common misconceptions about on-premises security and explore new ways to empower end-users to follow best practices for remote access, identity management, and more.

Conference attendees will have the opportunity to attend sessions that are most relevant to their business practice area. The conference panels are separated by business practice, with sessions tailored to business executives, network, app and data managers, security architects, security planners, and security executives.

To view the full agenda and register for the Core BTS Security Conference, please visit: https://corebts.com/securityconference2021/ .

About Core BTS

Core BTS is an award-winning IT consulting firm and managed service provider.

Recognized for accelerating the adoption of digital technology to transform business, Core BTS delivers robust cloud, modern workplace, collaboration, security, and networking solutions to clients nationwide.

Core is owned by Tailwind Capital, a private equity firm focused on growth-oriented investments in targeted sectors within industrials, technology and business services, and healthcare.

About Tailwind Capital

Tailwind Capital is a private equity firm focused on growth-oriented investments in targeted sectors within industrials, technology & business services, and healthcare. Tailwind partners with experienced management teams and entrepreneurs to transform businesses through organic growth initiatives, acquisitions, and operational and strategic investments. Since inception, Tailwind has invested in 47 portfolio companies and over 135 add-on acquisitions.

