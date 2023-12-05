Core BTS Launches Automotive Consulting Practice

News provided by

Core BTS

05 Dec, 2023, 09:45 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Core BTS, a full-service digital transformation consulting firm, announces a new Automotive Consulting Practice designed to provide consulting, data, and analytics services to clients in the automotive industry.

As automakers, suppliers, and dealers strive to increase profits, market share, and customer loyalty during the electrification and autonomous vehicle revolution, they face various challenges. One major challenge is dealing with the influx of raw data resulting from this transition. To successfully navigate these uncertain times, it is crucial for all stakeholders in the automotive sector to harness the potential of analytics.

Analytics presents a unique opportunity to revolutionize customer acquisition and retention strategies while optimizing operations. By effectively analyzing data-driven insights, Core BTS can assist clients in discovering new ways to increase customer lifetime value.

Being experienced in both automotive topics and analytics consultancy, Core BTS is well-equipped to guide clients through this uncertainty by developing and implementing analytics solutions that transform their business operations.

The Core BTS Automotive Consulting Practice will be led by Michael J. Smith, Vice President of Automotive Consulting. Michael brings an extensive background in automotive analytics, having spent nearly 25 years with Toyota, helping to define Toyota Motor North America's data analytics solutions across its design, manufacturing, and supply chain operations.

"I am thrilled to join the Core BTS team and support clients in the automotive space," said Smith. "I look forward to connecting with likeminded professionals who share a passion for building strategic roadmaps for clients, positioning them for growth and success."

In addition to the new Automotive Consulting Practice, Core BTS supports clients across many industries including healthcare, gaming, education, and manufacturing.

Core BTS

Core BTS, an NRI Group Company, is a digital transformation consultancy that helps the world's most impactful companies leverage today's most powerful technologies to transform from the inside out. We simplify technical complexity, accelerate transformation, and drive business outcomes for our clients. Learn more at corebts.com.

SOURCE Core BTS

Also from this source

Core BTS Selected as a Microsoft 365 Copilot Partner

Core BTS Selected as a Microsoft 365 Copilot Partner

Core BTS, a full-service digital transformation consulting firm, announces that the company is now a Microsoft 365 Copilot Partner. Core BTS is one...

Core BTS Announces New AI and Data Analytics Solutions for the Gaming and Hospitality Industries

Core BTS, a full-service digital transformation consulting firm, announces the availability of a series of new artificial intelligence (AI)...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.