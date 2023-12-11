Core BTS Launches Practice Dedicated to Healthcare Clients

News provided by

Core BTS

11 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Core BTS, a full-service digital transformation consulting firm, announces a new Healthcare Practice, providing solutions and services designed to enable and empower clinicians, caregivers, and patients through cutting-edge technologies.

Core BTS has worked extensively in the healthcare industry for many years, modernizing over 80 hospitals and enabling over 130,000 physicians through technology. The creation of a dedicated healthcare practice brings together additional resources and partners to provide solutions that enhance caregiver productivity and facilitate superior patient care.

The Core BTS Healthcare Practice will be led by Laura Kidd, Director of Healthcare. Laura brings nearly two decades of experience in the healthcare industry to this role.

"Digital transformation in healthcare isn't just about technology," said Kidd. "It's about working with our healthcare clients to imagine tomorrow's digital health possibilities and innovate for them today. At Core BTS, we empower providers to provide the best experience for patients, support the well-being of caregivers, and enhance efficiency."

In addition to the new Healthcare Practice, Core BTS supports clients across many industries including education, gaming, automotive, and manufacturing.

About Core BTS, Inc.

Core BTS, Inc., an NRI Group Company, is a digital transformation consultancy that helps the world's most impactful companies leverage today's most powerful technologies to transform from the inside out. We simplify technical complexity, accelerate transformation, and drive business outcomes for our clients. Learn more at corebts.com.

SOURCE Core BTS

Also from this source

Core BTS Launches Automotive Consulting Practice

Core BTS Launches Automotive Consulting Practice

Core BTS, a full-service digital transformation consulting firm, announces a new Automotive Consulting Practice designed to provide consulting, data, ...
Core BTS Selected as a Microsoft 365 Copilot Partner

Core BTS Selected as a Microsoft 365 Copilot Partner

Core BTS, a full-service digital transformation consulting firm, announces that the company is now a Microsoft 365 Copilot Partner. Core BTS is one...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.