Core BTS Named a Best Place to Work in Technology for Second Consecutive Year

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Core BTS, a full-service digital transformation consulting firm, announced today that the company has been named a 2025 Best Place to Work in Technology by Best Companies Group. Companies receiving this distinction have set new standards for fostering exceptional work environments.

Best Companies Group is an independent research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing the best workplaces around the world. The selection of winners was based on detailed employee surveys measuring key factors including corporate culture, training and development opportunities, salary and benefits, and overall employee satisfaction.

This achievement reinforces Core BTS' consistent focus on team member development as well as its passion for providing innovative technology to clients in support of their business goals.

"We are proud to be recognized as a Best Place to Work in Technology for the second year in a row," said Gina Logozar, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Core BTS. "We are dedicated to creating an inspiring, engaging, and supportive workplace for our team members."

In addition to the 2025 Best Place to Work in Technology, Core BTS has recently been named a 2025 Best Place to Work in Consulting.

Best Companies Group will host a virtual event on February 11, 2025, to honor and celebrate the Best Places to Work in Technology winners.

About Core BTS

Core BTS, Inc., an NRI Group Company, is a digital transformation consultancy that helps the world's most impactful companies leverage today's most powerful technologies to transform from the inside out. We simplify technical complexity, accelerate transformation, and drive business outcomes for our clients. Learn more at corebts.com.

SOURCE Core BTS