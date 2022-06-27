Core BTS Named a Top Workplace in Northeast Ohio

INDIANAPOLIS, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Core BTS has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer.

The award is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection.

"Like the market around us, our culture at Core BTS is constantly evolving," said Gina Logozar, Vice President of Human Resources. "Being recognized as a Top Workplace in Northeast Ohio based on the feedback of our team members is especially gratifying because they are the ones who make our company special, and this feedback shows that we are standing behind our commitment to provide them with a great career experience."

This is the ninth straight year that Core BTS has been recognized as a Top Workplace in Northeast Ohio, highlighting the value the company places on employee engagement and connectivity.

Eric Rubino, Energage CEO added, "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

To learn more about the Top Workplaces award and see a full list of 2022 winners, visit cleveland.com. To explore job opportunities at Core BTS, visit corebts.com/careers.

About Core BTS

Core BTS is an award-winning technology consulting firm and managed service provider. Recognized for accelerating the adoption of digital technology to transform business, Core BTS delivers robust cloud, modern workplace, collaboration, security, and networking solutions to clients nationwide. Core BTS is owned by Nomura Research Institute, a global provider of consulting services and system solutions. Learn more at https://corebts.com/.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Contact: Richie Roesner, [email protected]

SOURCE Core BTS