Core BTS Receives Two Partner of the Year Awards at the Cisco Partner Summit 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Core BTS, a leading technology consulting and managed services provider, today announced that it has been named 2021 U.S. East Capital Partner of the Year and Software Partner of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit.

Given to a select group of top-performing partners, Cisco Partner Summit awards recognize organizations for their innovation, leadership, and best practice as a Cisco business partner. Being recognized with two regional awards affirms Core BTS' commitment to helping clients find innovative ways to transform their business with top technology.

"Our team at Core BTS is honored to receive these prestigious awards from Cisco," said Adam Davis, Executive Vice President & General Manager at Core BTS. "We strive to empower our clients to solve their most complex business challenges with world-class technology, and our partnership with Cisco enables us to do that. We look forward to continuing to partner with Cisco to help our clients stay competitive in a fast-changing landscape."

This is the second consecutive year that Core BTS has earned the Cisco Capital Partner of the Year Award. In 2019, Core BTS was the proud recipient of the Customer Experience Partner of the Year and Architectural Excellence in Enterprise Networking award.

The Cisco Partner Summit Awards reflect the top-performing partners within technology markets across the United States. All award recipients are selected by a group of Cisco Global Partner Organization executives.

To learn more about Core BTS and their experience helping clients implement and optimize Cisco solutions, please visit https://corebts.com/partners/cisco/.

About Core BTS

Core BTS is an award-winning IT consulting firm and managed service provider.

Recognized for accelerating the adoption of digital technology to transform business, Core BTS delivers robust cloud, modern workplace, collaboration, security, and networking solutions to clients nationwide.

Core is owned by Tailwind Capital, a private equity firm focused on growth-oriented investments in targeted sectors within industrials, technology & business services, and healthcare.

About Tailwind Capital

Tailwind Capital is a private equity firm focused on growth-oriented investments in targeted sectors within industrials, technology & business services, and healthcare. Tailwind partners with experienced management teams and entrepreneurs to transform businesses through organic growth initiatives, acquisitions, and operational and strategic investments. Since inception, Tailwind has invested in 47 portfolio companies and over 135 add-on acquisitions.

