Core BTS Recognized as a 2024 Best Place to Work in PA

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Core BTS, a full-service digital transformation consulting firm, announced today that the company has been named a 2024 Best Place to Work in Pennsylvania (PA) by Central Penn Business Journal and Lehigh Valley Business.

The Best Places to Work in PA awards are held in partnership with Best Companies Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing the best workplaces around the world. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzing the data to determine final rankings.

There were two parts used to determine the rankings. The first consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices and demographics, worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience, worth 75% of the total. The combined scores determined the top companies and final ranking.

"The 2024 Best Places to Work in PA know that the people in their organizations are the key to their success. These businesses realize what it takes to create an environment that results in teamwork and excellence," said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media/Central Penn Business Journal and Lehigh Valley Business. "Central Penn Business Journal and Lehigh Valley Business are pleased to join with Best Companies Group in honoring these incredible businesses."

Core BTS has offices across the country, including Exton and Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. The 2024 Best Place to Work in PA distinction underscores the company's ongoing commitment to team member development and organizational connectedness.

"It is an honor to be recognized as a Best Place to Work in PA," said Gina Logozar, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Core BTS. "This award is a testament to the dedication, passion and collaboration of every member on our team. We are not just a workplace; we are a community committed to excellence and creating a positive impact on our clients' business outcomes."

All winners will be recognized at the December 12 awards ceremony and will be listed here.

About Core BTS

Core BTS, Inc., an NRI Group Company, is a digital transformation consultancy that helps the world's most impactful companies leverage today's most powerful technologies to transform from the inside out. We simplify technical complexity, accelerate transformation, and drive business outcomes for our clients. Learn more at corebts.com.

