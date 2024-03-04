Core BTS Recognized as a Best Place to Work in Technology

INDIANAPOLIS, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Core BTS, a full-service digital transformation consulting firm, announced today that the company has been named a Best Place to Work in Technology by Best Companies Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing the best workplaces around the world.

This survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in the industry.

Companies from across the country entered the process to determine the "Best" winners. The process consists of an employee engagement survey measuring the employee experience in eight core focus areas: Leadership and Planning, Corporate Culture and Communications, Role Satisfaction Work Environment, Relationship with Supervisor, Training, Development & Resources, Pay & Benefits and Overall Engagement.

Core BTS' achievement of this distinction underscores the company's ongoing commitment to team member development and organizational connectedness.

"It is an honor to be recognized as a Best Place to Work in Technology," said Gina Logozar, Vice President of Human Resources at Core BTS. "This award is a testament to the investments we've made in growth, development, and learning programs, as well as to the passion, drive, and commitment to excellence our team members display every day."

About Core BTS

Core BTS, Inc., an NRI Group Company, is a digital transformation consultancy that helps the world's most impactful companies leverage today's most powerful technologies to transform from the inside out. We simplify technical complexity, accelerate transformation, and drive business outcomes for our clients. Learn more at corebts.com.

