Core BTS Recognized as Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Core BTS, an award-winning technology consulting and managed services provider, today announced it has been recognized as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider. To achieve this distinction, Microsoft requires partner organizations to prove their capabilities in developing and supporting mission-critical apps, migrating datacenter footprints, and monitoring and managing hybrid environments via an intensive third-party audit that ensures Azure expertise.

Core BTS has long been committed to helping clients solve complex business challenges through innovative technology, and this certification reflects that commitment. To be part of the Azure Expert MSP program, Core BTS had to meet a set of rigorous requirements and display extensive knowledge of Azure. This also included showcasing proven excellence in delivery, technical expertise, and holistic managed services.

"We are honored by this new recognition from Microsoft," said Paul Lidsky, CEO of Core BTS. "Our company has an unwavering commitment to provide our clients with the best possible solutions to their needs, and those needs are increasingly reliant on a greater cloud presence. Now as a Microsoft Azure Expert MSP, we've proven our capabilities to provide the best possible strategy and support to drive our clients' journey to the cloud."

Core BTS completed a rigorous third-party audit to obtain this distinction, which examined its capabilities across a full range of cloud competencies, including technical acumen, migration strategies, cloud operations, cost optimization, security and governance, and customer satisfaction. Core BTS successfully demonstrated its expertise and unique ability to deliver in each of these areas.

"As more organizations look to benefit from Microsoft Azure, we want to empower them to do it successfully," said Rodney Clark, corporate vice president at Microsoft. "The Microsoft Azure Expert MSP program does that by providing businesses across all industries access to some of the most capable service providers. Core BTS has demonstrated their expertise in delivering end-to-end Azure services to our mutual customers."

In addition to this achievement, Core BTS has four Microsoft MVPs on its roster and several Microsoft Advanced Specializations, cementing its reputation and ability to provide clients with cloud services and support.

For more information about Core BTS Azure managed services, please visit https://corebts.com/solutions/azure-managed-services/.

About Core BTS

Core BTS is an award-winning technology consulting firm and managed service provider.

Recognized for accelerating the adoption of digital technology to transform business, Core BTS delivers robust cloud, modern workplace, collaboration, security, and networking solutions to clients nationwide.

Core is owned by Tailwind Capital, a private equity firm focused on growth-oriented investments in targeted sectors within industrials, technology and business services, and healthcare.

About Tailwind Capital

Tailwind Capital is a private equity firm focused on growth-oriented investments in targeted sectors within industrials, technology and business services, and healthcare. Tailwind partners with experienced management teams and entrepreneurs to transform businesses through organic growth initiatives, acquisitions, and operational and strategic investments. Since inception, Tailwind has invested in 47 portfolio companies and over 140 add-on acquisitions.

Media Contact

Bridget Devine

Walker Sands

(312) 561-2492

[email protected]

SOURCE Core BTS

Related Links

http://www.corebts.com

