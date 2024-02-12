Core BTS Recognized on CRN's MSP 500 List for Seventh Time

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Core BTS, a full-service digital transformation consulting firm, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Core BTS to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security 100 category for 2024, the seventh year of Core BTS inclusion on this list.

The MSP 500 list compiled by CRN serves as a comprehensive guide to identifying and recognizing the top Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in North America. MSPs play a crucial role in supporting businesses by offering managed services that enhance efficiency, simplify IT solutions, and optimize return on investment.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

The MSP 500 list aims to showcase and celebrate MSPs that are driving growth and innovation in the industry. These service providers not only enable businesses to harness complex technologies but also contribute to maintaining a strong focus on core business goals without stretching financial resources. By categorizing MSPs based on their business models and areas of expertise, the list helps end-users find the right partners to meet their specific needs and challenges in the rapidly evolving technology landscape.

Core BTS meets clients where they are on their digital journey and helps to chart a clear path forward, solving their most pressing challenges by delivering integrated solutions that connect people, processes, and technology to defined business outcomes. Going beyond traditional managed services, Core BTS works with clients throughout the service lifecycle to navigate challenges, anticipate change, and drive greater business value.

Jennifer Follett, VP of US Content and executive Editor CRN, The Channel Company, emphasized the significance of managed services for businesses at various scales, stating, "Managed services provide a route for businesses of all sizes to maintain efficiency and adaptability throughout their growth journey. The solution providers featured in our 2024 MSP 500 list are introducing cutting-edge managed services portfolios to the market, enabling their clients to achieve success by optimizing their IT budgets. This allows businesses to allocate resources strategically, concentrating on mission-critical tasks that drive future success."

"Core BTS is proud to be recognized in the Security 100 category of the CRN MSP 500 list, as it is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative, transformative solutions to our clients," said Kevin Thimjon, Chief Executive Officer, Core BTS. "We leverage our deep experience and proven expertise to help organizations looking to maximize IT investments, transforming their businesses while keeping their environments agile, secure, and cost predictable."

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

