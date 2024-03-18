Core BTS Recognized on the Prestigious 2024 CRN Tech Elite 250 List

INDIANAPOLIS, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Core BTS, a full-service digital transformation consulting firm, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has honored Core BTS on its 2024 Tech Elite 250 list. This is the eleventh time that Core BTS has been recognized on this list.

This yearly compilation showcases solution providers based in the U.S. and Canada that have distinguished themselves by attaining top-tier certifications and specializations from leading technology vendors in the areas of infrastructure, cloud, and security.

Core BTS is one of the leading Microsoft partners in the United States. Microsoft designations include Microsoft Solutions Partner, AI & Machine Learning on Microsoft Azure specialization, Azure Expert MSP, and select Microsoft 365 Copilot partner. In addition, Core BTS achieved Cisco Gold Provider status and ranks as one of the top 35 Cisco Channel Partners in the United States.

"Strong partnerships and technical acumen are key to helping our clients achieve their technology transformation goals," said Kevin Thimjon, CEO at Core BTS. "We are proud to be recognized on the CRN Tech Elite 250 list for the eleventh time. This designation provides clients with further confidence that Core BTS is well positioned to provide innovative solutions that drive their business outcomes."

"CRN's Tech Elite 250 highlights leading-edge solution providers within the IT landscape, distinguished by their comprehensive technical proficiency, expertise, and commitment to achieving top-level certifications in critical technology areas," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor of CRN at The Channel Company. "These solution providers persistently strengthen their capabilities to bring the advanced IT solutions to market that customers need."

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/techelite250.

