Core BTS Unveils CoreScholar: A Revolutionary Student Analytics Platform

INDIANAPOLIS, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Core BTS, a full-service digital transformation consulting firm, today announced the launch of CoreScholar, a student analytics platform designed to transform the way educators manage, interpret, and utilize student data, optimizing educational strategies and enhancing student performance.

CoreScholar integrates diverse testing data with student information to deliver real-time, actionable insights through visually interactive reports. This enables teachers to identify and address individual learning needs promptly, track progress over time, and leverage artificial intelligence to predict future performance.

"CoreScholar is not just a tool; it's a catalyst for educational transformation," said Paul Fuller, Director of Consulting Services, Data Analytics & Data Platform at Core BTS. "This platform enables educators to quickly identify and address the unique needs of each student, ensuring no one is left behind. Our mission is to harness the power of data to make education more efficient, personalized, and effective."

CoreScholar offers a host of features designed to meet the diverse needs of educational institutions, from K-12 to higher education. Offering advanced capabilities ranging from real-time analytics and AI-driven forecasts to customizable dashboards and seamless data integration, CoreScholar equips educators with the insights and understanding they require to focus their efforts where they're most needed.

In addition to CoreScholar and the education sector, Core BTS supports clients across various other industries including healthcare, gaming, automotive, government, and manufacturing.

About Core BTS

Core BTS, Inc., an NRI Group Company, is a digital transformation consultancy that helps the world's most impactful companies leverage today's most powerful technologies to transform from the inside out. We simplify technical complexity, accelerate transformation, and drive business outcomes for our clients. Learn more at corebts.com.

