Core BTS Welcomes Accomplished B2B Marketer to Leadership Team

News provided by

Core BTS

14 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

Stacey Doherty Joins Growing Consultancy as Senior Vice President of Marketing 

INDIANAPOLIS, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Core BTS, a full-service digital transformation consulting firm, has named Stacey Doherty as its Senior Vice President of Marketing. Doherty joins Core from ConvergeOne, where she spearheaded strategic branding and marketing initiatives.

A seasoned marketing leader with more than 20 years of experience, Doherty has a proven track record of driving brand awareness and demand through the design and execution of integrated marketing programs. 

Continue Reading

"Stacey's industry background and experience guiding brands through market expansion makes her uniquely qualified to lead Core BTS through its next phase of growth," said Kevin Thimjon CEO at Core BTS. "As organizations continue their journey along the digital transformation continuum, Stacey will help us showcase how we simplify technical complexity, drive business outcomes, and enable change." 

As the Senior Vice President of Marketing, Doherty will lead a results-oriented marketing team with responsibility for go to market strategy execution, demand generation, product marketing, public relations, partner marketing, and brand development and advocacy. 

"I am excited to join Core BTS and to be a part of a dynamic team committed to excellence," said Doherty. "I look forward to working with my team to evolve the value proposition we take to the market and help more clients experience the power of digital transformation." 

Doherty holds a B.S. in Marketing from Northern Illinois University and is a proud member of Chief, a network of female executives designed to elevate more women into positions of leadership and influence. 

Doherty joins an expanding team of industry innovators at Core BTS including recent additions William Volovnik - Vice President of Cisco Alliances, David Tavolaro - Vice President of Partner Alliances, and Perry Thompson - Managing Director of Technology Strategy. With the addition of their collective knowledge and strategic expertise, Core BTS is poised for further growth and brand expansion. 

About Core BTS
Core BTS is a full-service digital transformation consultancy helping organizations solve their most pressing challenges by delivering integrated solutions that connect people, processes, and technology to defined business outcomes. Committed to meeting organizations wherever they are at on their journey, our team delivers integrated solutions that connect people, processes, and technology along the digital transformation continuum. We are proudly owned by Nomura Research Institute, a global provider of consulting services and system solutions. Discover more at https://corebts.com/.

SOURCE Core BTS

Also from this source

Core BTS Featured on CRN's 2023 Solution Provider List

Core BTS Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.