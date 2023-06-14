Core BTS Welcomes Accomplished B2B Marketer to Leadership Team

Stacey Doherty Joins Growing Consultancy as Senior Vice President of Marketing

INDIANAPOLIS, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Core BTS, a full-service digital transformation consulting firm, has named Stacey Doherty as its Senior Vice President of Marketing. Doherty joins Core from ConvergeOne, where she spearheaded strategic branding and marketing initiatives.

A seasoned marketing leader with more than 20 years of experience, Doherty has a proven track record of driving brand awareness and demand through the design and execution of integrated marketing programs.

"Stacey's industry background and experience guiding brands through market expansion makes her uniquely qualified to lead Core BTS through its next phase of growth," said Kevin Thimjon CEO at Core BTS. "As organizations continue their journey along the digital transformation continuum, Stacey will help us showcase how we simplify technical complexity, drive business outcomes, and enable change."

As the Senior Vice President of Marketing, Doherty will lead a results-oriented marketing team with responsibility for go to market strategy execution, demand generation, product marketing, public relations, partner marketing, and brand development and advocacy.

"I am excited to join Core BTS and to be a part of a dynamic team committed to excellence," said Doherty. "I look forward to working with my team to evolve the value proposition we take to the market and help more clients experience the power of digital transformation."

Doherty holds a B.S. in Marketing from Northern Illinois University and is a proud member of Chief, a network of female executives designed to elevate more women into positions of leadership and influence.

Doherty joins an expanding team of industry innovators at Core BTS including recent additions William Volovnik - Vice President of Cisco Alliances, David Tavolaro - Vice President of Partner Alliances, and Perry Thompson - Managing Director of Technology Strategy. With the addition of their collective knowledge and strategic expertise, Core BTS is poised for further growth and brand expansion.

About Core BTS

Core BTS is a full-service digital transformation consultancy helping organizations solve their most pressing challenges by delivering integrated solutions that connect people, processes, and technology to defined business outcomes. Committed to meeting organizations wherever they are at on their journey, our team delivers integrated solutions that connect people, processes, and technology along the digital transformation continuum. We are proudly owned by Nomura Research Institute , a global provider of consulting services and system solutions. Discover more at https://corebts.com/ .

SOURCE Core BTS