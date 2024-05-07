Core BTS Welcomes Accomplished Sales Leader to Executive Leadership Team

Nathan Trail Joins Growing Consultancy as Executive Vice President of Sales

INDIANAPOLIS, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Core BTS, a full-service digital transformation consulting firm, has named Nathan Trail as its Executive Vice President of Sales, effective today. In this role, Trail will lead sales and partnership efforts nationwide in support of our clients.

Trail joins Core BTS with over 20 years of commercial sales experience. Most recently, he served at DXC Technology as Senior Partner, Strategic Sales. Prior to DXC Technology, Trail served at NTT Ltd as Vice President of Strategic Sales and Partnerships, and at IBM as Sr. Director, Global Strategic Sales, Partners, and Alliances based in Singapore.

"I am thrilled to join Core BTS," said Trail. "I look forward to building strong and lasting relationships with our clients, supporting their business outcomes and transforming the way they do business through cutting-edge, innovative technology."

Trail holds a BBA in Business Management from the University of Georgia and an MBA from Georgia State University. In addition to his corporate career, Trail serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors for Community Friendship, a non-profit focused on mental health rehabilitation across Atlanta's homeless community, as well as on the Advisory Board for Georgia State University, Robinson College of Business.

About Core BTS

Core BTS, Inc., an NRI Group Company, is a digital transformation consultancy that helps the world's most impactful companies leverage today's most powerful technologies to transform from the inside out. We simplify technical complexity, accelerate transformation, and drive business outcomes for our clients. Learn more at corebts.com.

SOURCE Core BTS