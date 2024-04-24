Core BTS Wins 2024 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Award for Work-Life Flexibility

INDIANAPOLIS, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Core BTS, a full-service digital transformation consulting firm, today announced that it is a 2024 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence award winner for Work-Life Flexibility by Energage , a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces.

Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards recognize organizations that excel in specific culture areas in the workplace. The awards are based on feedback from research-backed employee engagement surveys.

The Work-Life Flexibility award celebrates organizations who provide options to their employees regarding how and where they work, as well as having managers who care for their employees' concerns.

"We are excited to be recognized as a Top Workplaces Culture Excellence award winner," said Gina Logozar, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Core BTS. "Providing work-life flexibility is an important part of our culture. We support our team members personally and professionally as they work from home, in one of our offices, or a combination of both. We are proud to receive this prestigious award and offer our congratulations to all award winners."

The Top Workplaces program has a 17-year history of surveying and celebrating people-first organizations nationally and across 60 regional markets.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

About Core BTS

Core BTS, Inc., an NRI Group Company, is a digital transformation consultancy that helps the world's most impactful companies leverage today's most powerful technologies to transform from the inside out. We simplify technical complexity, accelerate transformation, and drive business outcomes for our clients. Learn more at corebts.com.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

SOURCE Core BTS