Core Business Solutions receives RPO approval from CMMC-AB

LEWISBURG, Pa., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Business Solutions, Inc., an ISO and Cybersecurity consulting firm, announced that it has been approved and recognized by the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Accreditation Board (AB) as a Registered Provider Organization (RPO).

Core Business Solutions' (Core) approval as an RPO signifies the ability to provide training and consulting services to clients seeking CMMC Certification. Core has assisted several companies in becoming NIST SP 800-171 compliant and has training developed to meet the additional controls/practices related to DFARS compliance and CMMC Certification.

"We are excited that the CMMC-AB has officially approved Core as an RPO", states Scott Dawson, Founder and President of Core Business Solutions, Inc. "We've been assisting hundreds of American small businesses each year in becoming ISO certified and over the past 3 years have developed a very detailed and comprehensive cybersecurity program to ensure that our customers become successfully certified to CMMC."

"Core Business Solutions offers a modular approach to achieve certification. We break the CMMC requirements down into organizational and technical; We provide training for your organization's IT Team or MSP (if you outsource your IT needs), training for employees and management so that you implement a sustainable cybersecurity system that meets CMMC requirements at the level you need," states Tom Bristow, the Manager of Information Security and Lead Cybersecurity Consultant for Core.

About CMMC and Core

The CMMC (Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification) v1.02 framework was released January 31, 2020. It is a unified cybersecurity standard for future DoD acquisitions.

It was created to focus on the security and resiliency of the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) sector according to the OUSD(A&S) and the DoD. The first contracts with CMMC Certification will appear in Fall 2021. In the meantime, companies need to comply with DFARS regulations to submit a self-assessment based on NIST SP 800-171 and should start preparation for CMMC.

Core assists customers in a guided self-assessment, planning with consulting assistance (remote/online or onsite) for NIST SP 800-171 compliance and CMMC certification. Core helps customers develop a System Security Plan (SSP) and Plan of Action and Milestones (POAM) with a Roadmap and a budget for implementation and remediation to work toward certification. Core will also help your organization through the 3rd party audit to successful CMMC certification. The CORE Security Suite is included to assist you in implementation and maintenance of your certification. While CMMC certification is not yet available, Core is ready to assist when needed.

Core Business Solutions has qualified cybersecurity consultants ready to help you achieve compliance. Core also provides consulting support for companies seeking multiple standards (such as ISO 9001 and ISO 27001, ISO 20000-1) through an Integrated Management System.

About Core Business Solutions, Inc.

Brothers Mike and Scott Dawson co-founded Core Business Solutions in 2000 and leverages their proprietary web-based technology, the CORE Compliance Platform, and consulting services to support companies in the United States and Canada. The unique approach to certification includes expert consulting combined with on-line video training, documents, compliance software, and consulting services and support to maintain certification.

