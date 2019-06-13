Core Capital and Fortech Build New AI-Fueled Portfolio Risk Management Solutions: AIPERION

CHICAGO and CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

New generation of AI-driven portfolio risk management solutions now available to institutions and family investment offices, through AIPERION;

AIPERION is a joint venture built by the partners of Chicago -based Core Capital Management - a provider of risk modeling solutions - and Fortech – a 700-person IT services company from CEE, repeatedly recognized in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 rankings and EY's Entrepreneur of the Year Program;

Core Capital and Fortech announce the launch of their global joint venture AIPERION – a consulting, technology and scientific research firm specialized in risk management solutions. The organization elevates a decades-long relationship, broadening combined service capabilities to give investors more visibility and control over their multi-asset portfolios.

By combining Core Capital's risk modeling and consultancy capabilities (previously housed within CoreLabs) with Fortech's tech expertise across its force of 700+ engineers, AIPERION's objective is to deliver a value proposition that blends a three-fold commitment: scientific R&D practice, risk consultancy services and AI-driven technology solutions, all brought together in a single unified delivery model.

The solution suite is geared towards pensions, endowments, foundations, insurance companies, investment advisory firms, as well as non-institutional investors.

Clients can expect an accurate assessment of return expectations and a more robust portfolio, represented in a single model, independent of its underlying mix of investment styles.

"Our mission is to empower CIO's and risk managers to chart the path from risk measurement to risk management by providing a new window into understanding multi-asset class portfolios along with bringing the risk function closer to the front office" - commented Dr. Sorina Zahan, Managing Partner and CIO at Core Capital, AIPERION'S Managing Partner and CEO.

AIPERION solutions integrate AI and its family of technologies, including neural network algorithms. As opposed to most machine learning solutions, AIPERION's technology works with small data. We believe this substantially improves the portability of analytical risk capabilities across multi-asset classes and supports their integration in a single, objective and intuitive model.

"We are excited to play the role of AIPERION's tech arm. Our partnership structure gives us the edge to understand specific client needs and, through technology, to accelerate the transformations they need across their portfolios" - said Calin Vaduva, Fortech's CEO and AIPERION Partner.

Outside of this partnership, both entities and will continue to provide their specific core capabilities to their respective clients.

