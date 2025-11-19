Core China's Strategic Equipment Debuts at the China Hi-Tech Fair

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from ifeng

On 16 November, the 27th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) concluded in Shenzhen. This year's event unveiled more than 5,000 new products and technologies, drew over 450,000 professional visitors from more than 120 countries and regions, facilitated 1,023 supply–demand matches and investment agreements, and generated over RMB 170 billion in intended deals and financing. With the high-profile debut of its strategic national capabilities, the fair once again became a global focal point in technology, reaffirming its status as "China's No.1 Tech Show."

During the expo, over 90% of the physical exhibits featured cutting-edge, high-precision, and advanced technologies. More than 20% of the items were being shown for the first time. Major national strategic assets made a concentrated appearance — including the Long March rocket, the Hai Kui-1 cylindrical floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, the Hualong One nuclear reactor, the "Shenzhen Star" APSTAR-6D satellite, and the EH216-S unmanned passenger aircraft — showcasing China's "China solution" in innovation-driven development.

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) showcased Asia's first cylindrical floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) facility, Haikui 1, together with Asia's first deep-water intelligent jacket platform, Haiji 2, underscoring the country's independent strength in deep-sea energy development.

China General Nuclear (CGN) highlighted its fully indigenous third-generation nuclear technology, Hualong One, as well as the nuclear-grade digital control system (DCS), FirmSys, along with new-energy equipment such as intelligent inspection drones and tower-maintenance robots.

China's APT Satellite (Asia-Pacific Satellite) presented a series of groundbreaking innovations, including the world's first satellite-communication ultra-long-distance robotic surgery system, the EH216-S unmanned passenger aircraft, and the "Shenzhen Star" APSTAR-6D satellite.

Beyond the national heavyweights, frontier technologies in artificial-intelligence robotics and the low-altitude economy became crowd favourites.

In the AI robotics zone, Leju Robotics' humanoid robot Kuavo appeared in traditional-craft-inspired fashion and demonstrated skilled grasping and turning movements. Its partner, the GeneoX inspection robot dog, supports multi-brand integration and edge-AI learning, pushing embodied intelligence toward cluster deployment. Humanoid robots from the Nanshan Pavilion showcased advanced abilities such as front flips, running, and L4 autonomous-driving adaptation across varied scenarios, highlighting the technological sophistication of "dexterous hands."

Low-altitude economy technologies also stood out. Meituan's fourth-generation drone demonstrated the delivery of 2.4 kg over a 5-km radius within 10 minutes—offering a glimpse into the future of low-altitude logistics.

Additional themed exhibitions—such as the OpenHarmony ecosystem and China's home-grown AI ecosystem—along with demonstrations of satellite-enabled robotic surgery, the world's first "imaging" MRI system, robot combat, 3D-world generative models, eVTOL passenger aircraft, and AI artwork, gave visitors a tangible sense of how technology is reshaping everyday life.

Behind the national heavyweights and frontier technologies lies Shenzhen's deep innovation ecosystem. In 1980, China designated Shenzhen a pilot SEZ to boost growth and foreign investment, transforming the once-fishing village into a thriving tech hub housing HQs of Huawei, Tencent, BYD, and DJI.

Policy support is providing long-term support for innovation to thrive. Its industrial-chain strengths also enable rapid commercialisation: in the Greater Bay Area, abundant manufacturing resources and a robust supply chain allow hardware ideas to progress from prototype to engineering sample in as little as three days. "Many start-ups are hindered by the difficulty of small-batch customisation, but in Shenzhen, agile manufacturing makes idea verification feasible," said YE Yu, General Manager of Chaihuo Makers.

"The new generation of entrepreneurs dares to define entirely new product categories, avoiding IP risks and making their products more globally competitive," said Professor LI Zexiang of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and Dean of Shenzhen InnoX Academy.

SOURCE ifeng