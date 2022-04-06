Core Contractors, Roofing Systems Introduces Timberline Solar™ Shingle from GAF Energy to the Front Range Urban Corridor

DENVER, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Contractors, Roofing Systems, one of Colorado's industry leading roofing companies, has been chosen as one of a select few roofing companies in Colorado to offer the new, award-winning Timberline Solar™ roof. GAF Energy, a Standard Industries company and a leading provider of solar roofing in North America, recently launched Timberline Solar™ to deliver the first true solar shingle to market. Timberline Solar™ incorporates roofing materials into a clean energy-generating system, resulting in a durable, attractive roof that produces energy and lies flat on the roof. The solar roof is now available to residents in the Denver Metro market.

"Solar roofs are the future of clean energy, and Timberline Solar™ is the game- changing innovation that will get us there," said Martin DeBono, president of GAF Energy. "At GAF Energy, we have the capacity to scale this technology like no one else through GAF, bringing an integrated solar product that is weatherproof, affordable, and design-minded to homeowners across the country. We're excited to lead the next generation of clean energy adoption."

This new system incorporates the world's first nailable solar shingle, the Timberline Solar Energy Shingle™ (ES), which has received multiple awards from CES 2022 — including the Best of Innovation Award, in the "Smart Cities" category. The product is assembled at GAF Energy's U.S. manufacturing and research facility in San Jose, California.

Not only is this a revolutionary product, but it comes with an industry leading warranty. One warranty protects the entire system, unlike other solutions that require separate power and roof warranties. This includes 25 years of coverage against manufacturing defects that cause leaks, 15 years of coverage against wind damage caused by winds up to 130 mph and 25 years of coverage for Solar Power Output.

Homeowners interested in solar roofing options can find out more at: https://www.coreroofing.com/gaf-energys-timberline-solar-shingle

About Core Contractors, Roofing Systems

Core Contractors, Roofing Systems is a multiple-award-winning Denver based roofing contractor whose accolades include:

Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce 2021 Small Business of the Year

2021 Denver Business Journal #10 Best Places to Work in Denver

Colorado's Top 50 Most Community Minded Companies Honoree by

CIVIC:50

Through renowned customer service and ethical business practices, Core Contractors has established their reputation as one of the best roofing companies in Colorado.

Core Contractors proudly serves the Front Range Urban Corridor of Colorado from Fort Collins to Colorado.

About GAF Energy

GAF Energy is transforming the rooftop solar industry to generate "Energy from every roof™". As a Standard Industries company, GAF Energy works in partnership with North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF, offering homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options. The company also facilitates commercial tax equity financing for large-scale rooftop solar projects. For more information, visit www.gaf.energy.

For more information on GAF Energy Timberline Solar™ shingles, please click here: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaf-energy-launches-game-changing-solar-roof-to-denver-residents-301499446.html

