Core Development Group Expands EV Services, Capabilities

MAHWAH, N.J., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Development Group, a nationally ranked solar energy developer, announced today it has officially expanded its electric vehicle charging station design and development services.

With the expansion, the EV charging station design and build team's services will focus on consulting commercial companies and government agencies on the overall strategies of EV charging station installations, as well as devise innovative solutions through effective and efficient engineering designs.

"The decision to expand our services was a natural progressions given the growing capabilities and resources Core's EV charging station design and build team has acquired over past several years," said Henry Cortes, Owner and Founder of Core Development Group. "With over 1,000 installations of various size and scope, we have been able to amass a wealth of experience and expertise that is capable of guiding companies and government entities for years to come."

The consulting services to government entities and commercial companies include independent formal RFP process to third-party suppliers, proactive management of the account and market review, identifying buying opportunities, quarterly budget analysis and forecasting, and much more.

"For the uninitiated, the complex process of determining the design and development for charging stations can appear so daunting and overwhelming that many companies avoid the technology all together," said Cortes. "However, given our experience and expertise, our consulting services can provide companies and government entities guidance in managing the rollout of a large EV development."

Core Development Group is a leading renewable energy developer and provider of full turnkey EPC services for commercial, government, and utility-scale solar installations. Core's expert team serves clients in site feasibility and development, Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), site entitlements and planning, solar system engineering design, interconnection agreements, procurement, project management, construction management, commissioning, operations, and maintenance.

