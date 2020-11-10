Core Development Group Launches EV Charging Station Design, Build Team

MAHWAH, N.J., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Development Group, a leading solar energy developer, announced today that it has officially launched a specialized EV Charging Station design and build team, after completing over 500 installs throughout the U.S.

With the launch of this specialized division, the team will focus on devising innovative solutions to provide commercial companies and government agencies efficient and effective installations of EV charging stations.

"The decision to establish a specialized team for the design and build of EV charging stations was a natural progression given the growing demand not only within our state of New Jersey but throughout the country," said Henry Cortes, Owner and Founder of Core Development Group.

The design and build team will also provide consulting services to government entities for EV charging station installations. The consulting services include independent formal RFP process to third-party suppliers, proactive management of the account and market review, identifying buying opportunities, quarterly budget analysis and forecasting, and much more.

"With over 500 installations of various size and scope, we have been able to amass a wealth of experience and expertise that is capable of guiding companies and government entities for years to come," said Cortes.

Core Development Group is a provider of full turnkey EPC services for commercial, government and utility-scale solar installations throughout the United States.

About Core Development Group

Core Development Group is a leading renewable energy developer and provider of full turnkey EPC services for commercial, government, and utility-scale solar installations. With more than 35 professionals, Core's expert team serves clients in site feasibility and development, Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), site entitlements and planning, solar system engineering design, interconnection agreements, procurement, project management, construction management, commissioning, operations, and maintenance.

Media Contact

Alex Neely

[email protected] / 201-906-0397

