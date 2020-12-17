Core Development Group Launches New Brand Identity with Redesigned Logo and Website

MAHWAH, N.J., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Development Group, a nationally ranked solar energy developer, announced today that it has officially launched a new corporate brand identity, redesigned logo, and website (https://www.coredevusa.com). The brand's evolution reveal coincides with the company's expanding service offerings and growth within the industry.

The new brand identity and website were designed to present Core Development Group as modern and progressive, while proudly displaying the company's enhanced resources and capabilities.

"In the last year, Core Development Group has successfully diversified and scaled its service offerings while broadening our own footprint within the renewable energy sector," said Henry Cortes, Owner and Founder of Core Development Group. "Our new website and brand identity better reflect our market-leading position and clearly demonstrates the comprehensive lifecycle of services we bring to our clients."

In 2020, Core Development Group experienced unprecedented company success, with the recognition of being named a top ten commercial solar developer in the U.S. by Solar Power World; signing a partnership with Extra Space Storage to develop solar on over 30 properties; with an additional 500 MW in commercial solar energy construction and development.

As a result, Core Development Group expanded to enhance the resources and capabilities it can provide to clients, by launching a government consulting arm, and an electric vehicle charging station design and build team.

About Core Development Group

Core Development Group is a leading renewable energy developer and provider of full turnkey EPC services for commercial, government, and utility-scale solar installations. With more than 35 professionals, Core's expert team serves clients in site feasibility and development, Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), site entitlements and planning, solar system engineering design, interconnection agreements, procurement, project management, construction management, commissioning, operations, and maintenance.

