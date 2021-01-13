Core Development Group Launches Specialized Owner's Agent Arm, Suite of Services

MAHWAH, N.J., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Development Group, a nationally ranked solar energy developer, announced today that it has officially launched a specialized owner's agent arm to offer a suite of services and resources to companies and nonprofit organizations in the U.S., Canada, and Caribbean islands.

The specialized division will focus on providing companies and nonprofit organizations the confidence to meet their solar energy, and EV charging station design and development goals. Core Development Group has a wealth of experience in renewable energy owner's agency, with nearly 300 MW of in solar energy and over 1,000 EV charging station design and developments.

"Companies and nonprofit organizations often either do not have the capabilities or resources to dedicate toward renewable energy, but that is where we can help," said Henry Cortes, Owner and Founder of Core Development Group. "Our newly-launched owner's agent arm will act as an extension of a company, working hand-in-hand to ensure sustainability and success with renewable energy."

Core Development Group's consulting services include request for proposal processes, contractor selection and bid processes, interconnection service agreements, equity and debt financing, power purchase agreements, license and insurance reviews, production data verification, rate structures, market pricing, and more.

"There is a tremendous need for companies to establish processes and strategies surrounding renewable energy procurement, especially with growing sustainability goals," said Cortes. "By staying ahead of the changing energy market, our experts will help companies and nonprofit organizations help devise strategic renewable energy strategies."

About Core Development Group

Core Development Group is a leading renewable energy developer and provider of full turnkey EPC services for commercial, government, and utility-scale solar installations. Core's expert team serves clients in site feasibility and development, Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), site entitlements and planning, solar system engineering design, interconnection agreements, procurement, project management, construction management, commissioning, operations, and maintenance.

Media Contact:

Core Development Group

Alex Neely

[email protected] / 201-906-0397

Related Links

http://www.coredevusa.com

SOURCE Core Development Group

Related Links

http://www.coredevusa.com/

