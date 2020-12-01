Core Development Group Launches Zero-Cost PPA, 10 Years Free Energy Offer

MAHWAH, N.J., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Development Group, a leading solar energy developer, announced today that is officially offering a Zero-Cost PPA with 10 years of free energy for companies and non-profit entities in New Jersey and Washington D.C.

The Zero-Cost PPA is a No Up-Front and No-Cost-Energy offer for non-profits and commercial/industrial electric consumers in N.J. and Washington D.C. Core Development will assess your site for feasibility, and in 90% or more cases, they will offer a design-build-own-operate contract with building owners for 10 years of free energy. This means the energy portion of a participating customer's bill will be significantly decreased for ten years, while the customer still pays the utility each month for other delivery and service charges.

"We are extremely proud and humbled to be able to provide 10 years of free energy with our new Zero-Cost PPA offer, especially as companies and non-profit entities attempt to navigate the negative impacts of COVID on their business," said Henry Cortes, Owner and Founder of Core Development Group.

Ranked Top Ten solar developer in the U.S., Core Development Group has designed and developed 2.6 GW of solar energy throughout the U.S., with more than 500 MW currently in construction.

"The state incentives and energy certificate market in New Jersey and Washington D.C. provide arguably the greatest opportunity for companies and non-profit entities seeking to benefit from solar energy," said Cortes.

Core Development Group is a provider of full turnkey EPC services for commercial, government and utility-scale solar installations throughout the United States.

About Core Development Group

Core Development Group is a leading renewable energy developer and provider of full turnkey EPC services for commercial, government, and utility-scale solar installations. With more than 35 professionals, Core's expert team serves clients in site feasibility and development, Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), site entitlements and planning, solar system engineering design, interconnection agreements, procurement, project management, construction management, commissioning, operations, and maintenance.

Media Contact

Alex Neely

[email protected] / 201-906-0397

SOURCE Core Development Group

