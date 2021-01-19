Core Development Group Partners with Hiring Our Heroes for Corporate Fellowship Program

MAHWAH, N.J., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Development Group, a nationally ranked solar energy developer, announced today that it has officially partnered with Hiring Our Heroes, a nationwide initiative of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, for a Corporate Fellowship Program.

The 12-week Corporate Fellowship Program, which begins January 18, connects transitioning military service members with opportunities for hands-on corporate training and mentorship. In this train-to-hire structure, individuals will complete on-the-job training each week at Core Development Group followed by a "leadership huddle" to prepare them for the transition to the private sector.

"We are humbled and honored that our company has been selected to participate in the Hire Our Heroes program," said Henry Cortes, Owner and Founder of Core Development Group. "For their devoted service to our nation, military servicemembers deserve to receive all the tools and strategies for a seamless transition into the civilian sector."

Core Development Group will host two military veterans: one in the engineering department and one in the development department. The veterans will experience training in their designated fields, while undergoing additional education in the overall renewable energy market, including solar, storage, EV charging station installation, natural gas, and microgrid.

"We pride ourselves on diversity and inclusion; and military veterans play an integral role in providing this collaborative environment," said Cortes. "Our team is more than excited to begin training; yet perhaps even more interested in what we can learn from them."

About Core Development Group

Core Development Group is a leading renewable energy developer and provider of full turnkey EPC services for commercial, government, and utility-scale solar installations. Core's expert team serves clients in site feasibility and development, Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), site entitlements and planning, solar system engineering design, interconnection agreements, procurement, project management, construction management, commissioning, operations, and maintenance.

About Hiring Our Heroes

Hiring our Heroes is a nonprofit, nationwide initiative to help veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses find meaningful employment opportunities. Their vision is to bridge the civilian-military divide within the business community. To date, more than 31,000 veterans and military spouses have obtained employment opportunities through Hiring Our Heroes. Learn more at hiringourheroes.org.

