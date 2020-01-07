Core Development Group Posts 2019 Revenue Growth

MAHWAH, N.J., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Development Group, a leading developer and provider for commercial and utility-scale solar installations throughout the United States, announced today its 2019 revenue figures reflects a double-digit growth year-over-year.

"We continued our success in 2019 by providing exceptional work for our clients in solar design, development, engineering, procurement, as well as, operations and maintenance," said Henry Cortes, Owner and Founder of Core Development Group. "Our year was also highlighted by the addition of several marquee clients and partnerships to our impressive roster of like-minded companies that allow us to drive innovation in the industry."

Core Development Group witnessed strong revenue growth in 2019 across its multiple capability and resource platforms, such as development, design and engineering, procurement, as well as, operations and maintenance for commercial, government, and utility-scale solar installations.

"Our remarkable year would not have been possible without the inspiring effort, commitment, knowledge, and passion of every team member," said Cortes. "We are just getting started here at Core Development Group, as our sights are set with high expectations for 2020 – and beyond."

Core Development Group currently has 3.5 gigawatts (GW) in development and construction throughout the United States, with 2.6 GW already designed and developed by the Core Development Group team for a wide variety of commercial and government clients.

Core Development Group is a leading renewable energy developer and provider of full turnkey EPC services for commercial, government, and utility-scale solar installations. With more than 30 professionals serving clients in site development, Power Purchase Agreements, site due diligence and planning, system engineering design, procurement, project management, construction management, commissioning, operations, and maintenance, Core Development Group provides leading organizations with sustainable energy solutions.

