Core Development Group Ranked Top Ten Commercial Solar Developer in the U.S.

MAHWAH, N.J., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar Power World, a leading solar energy industry publication, has officially released its annual Top Solar Contractors list, ranking Core Development Group as the ninth most influential commercial solar developer in the U.S., with over 31 MW of installation involvement in 2019.

Regarded as the premier industry rankings, the Top Solar Contractors list ranks solar contractors based on the number of kilowatts (DC) a company was involved with installing in the previous year.

"I am overwhelmingly honored and humbled that we have been recognized as one of the top ten solar developers in the country by Solar Power World," said Henry Cortes, Owner and Founder of Core Development Group. "This distinction is a testament to the tireless effort and unyielding commitment of every team member at Core Development Group."

In 2019, Core Development Group witnessed strong revenue growth across its multiple capability and resource platforms, such as development, design and engineering, procurement, as well as operations and maintenance for commercial, government, and utility-scale solar installations.

Core Development Group currently has over 500 MW in development and construction throughout the United States, with 2.6 GW already designed and developed by its team members for a wide variety of commercial and government clients.

About Core Development Group:

Core Development Group is a leading renewable energy developer and provider of full turnkey EPC services for commercial, government, and utility-scale solar installations. With more than 35 professionals serving clients in site development, Power Purchase Agreements, site due diligence and planning, system engineering design, procurement, project management, construction management, commissioning, operations, and maintenance, Core Development Group provides leading organizations with sustainable energy solutions.

Media Contact

Alex Neely

[email protected] / 201-906-0397

SOURCE Core Development Group

Related Links

http://www.coredevusa.com

