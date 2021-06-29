Core Development Group Signs Contracts to Design, Develop 15,000+ Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Throughout the U.S.

MAHWAH, N.J., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Development Group, a nationally ranked sustainable energy developer, announced today it has officially signed contracts for the development of an estimated 15,000 electric vehicle charging stations throughout the U.S.

Per the contract, Core Development Group will be responsible for the design; development; of EV charging station system installations, as well as operation and maintenance.

"We are honored and elated to have the opportunity to design and develop such a large fleet portfolio of EV charging stations," said Henry Cortes, Owner and Founder of Core Development Group. "This contract is indicative of the hard work and dedication of our team over the past couple of years to cement Core's position as the preeminent developer of EV charging stations in the U.S."

The portfolio, which offers 100 to 500 EV charging stations per site, is part of Core Development Group's sustainable energy expansion of resources, capabilities, and services.

"For the uninitiated, the complex process of determining the design and development for charging stations can appear so daunting and overwhelming that many companies avoid the technology all together," said Cortes. "However, given our experience and expertise, our specialized services and skilled engineers can provide companies and government entities turn-key services in managing the rollout of a large fleet type EV development."

About Core Development Group

Core Development Group is a leading renewable energy developer and provider of full turnkey Engineering Procurement and Construction services for commercial, government, and utility-scale installations. Core's expert team serves clients in site feasibility and development, Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), site entitlements and planning, solar and battery system engineering design, interconnection agreements, procurement, project management, construction management, commissioning, operations, and maintenance.

Media Contact

Core Development Group

Alex Neely

[email protected] / 201-906-0397

Related Links

http://www.coredevusa.com

SOURCE Core Development Group

Related Links

http://www.coredevusa.com

