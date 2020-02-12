Core Development Group to partner with SS Greenlight Racing, Joe Graf Jr in the NASCAR Xfinity Series

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Development Group, a leading renewable energy developer, will partner with NASCAR Xfinity Series team SS GreenLight Racing and driver Joe Graf Jr. throughout the 2020 season beginning with the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at Daytona (Florida) International Speedway on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Core Development Group is a provider of full turnkey EPC services for commercial, government and utility-scale solar installations throughout the United States.

Core Development Group's expert team serves clients in site development, Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), site due diligence and planning, system engineering design, procurement, project management, construction management, commissioning, operations, and maintenance.

"For me, it's really exciting to bring a new sponsor to NASCAR," said driver Joe Graf Jr., who will contend for Rookie of the Year honors this season. "I'm proud to represent Core Development Group and support their initiatives in the solar and clean energy solutions arena.

"Their focus on clean and renewable energy is something that I personally love. Even NASCAR's own research shows NASCAR fans support efforts to combat climate change. More than four out of five fans (88%) believe the Earth is going through a period of climate change, and three out of four fans (76%) feel a personal responsibility to combat it. I am proud to bring in a sponsor that shares that view.

"Our No. 08 Core Development Group Chevrolet Camaro looks spectacular and I can't wait to get it on the track next weekend at Daytona International Speedway and have a good race to kick off our season," added Graf Jr.

In addition to Daytona, Core Development Group will serve as the primary marketing partner for the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Las Vegas (Nevada) Motor Speedway, Auto Club (California) Speedway and Phoenix (Arizona) Raceway respectively.

"We couldn't be more excited to be sponsoring Joe Graf Jr., one of NASCAR's newest drivers in the Xfinity Series, and partnering with SS Greenlight Racing," said Henry Cortes, CEO and Founder of Core Development Group.

"We are honored to know that Joe Graf Jr. recognized our renewable energy solutions and NASCAR's Green Initiatives were a perfect match. In addition, the NASCAR Xfinity platform overlaps nicely with our national client base. As we explored the partnership with Joe Graf Jr., we were so impressed with the media reach of NASCAR and its impassioned fan base. We are really excited about being part of this great sport," added Cortes.

After two full-time seasons in the ARCA Menards Series in 2018 and 2019, Graf Jr. will compete in the full 33-race Xfinity Series schedule this year for Bobby Dotter's SS GreenLight Racing with industry veteran Patrick Donahue serving as crew chief.

The 21-year-old Graf also competed in a limited NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule for Richard Childress Racing last year, earning a career-best 14th place finish in his most recent race at Richmond (Va.) Raceway last September.

About Joe Graf Jr.:

For more on Joe Graf Jr visit https://joegrafracing.com, like him on Facebook (Joe Graf Jr.), follow him on Twitter (@JoeGrafJr) and Instagram (@joegrafjr).

About Core Development Group:

Core Development Group is a leading renewable energy developer and provider of full turnkey EPC services for commercial, government, and utility-scale solar installations. With more than 30 professionals serving clients in site development, Power Purchase Agreements, site due diligence and planning, system engineering design, procurement, project management, construction management, commissioning, operations, and maintenance, Core Development Group provides leading organizations with sustainable energy solutions.

