Core Development Group Wins RFP to Develop Solar on Multiple Properties for Extra Space Storage

MAHWAH, N.J., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Development Group, a leading solar energy developer, announced today that it has been awarded and signed contracts for the development of solar energy systems at 30 properties owned by Extra Space Storage.

Per the contract, Core Development Group will be responsible for the design, development, and project management of PV systems for the rooftops of Extra Space Storage buildings throughout multiple states in the U.S.

"We are incredibly proud and excited to partner with such an esteemed and like-minded company as Extra Space Storage," said Henry Cortes, Owner and Founder of Core Development Group. "I know our collaborative efforts will have a positive impact on the environment and climate goals in multiple US regions."

The RFP, which included over 100 properties, is part of Extra Space's continued commitment to sustainability through renewable energy. They were named the top U.S. Self-storage company for sustainability by GRESB, JUST Capital and Sustainalytics in 2020. The company already has solar installations on many of its properties and was previously listed on the "Top 25 Corporate Users by Number of Solar Installations" by Solar Energy Industries Association.

"Extra Space is pleased to launch a new partnership with Core Development Group to work together to create more clean, renewable solar energy, At Extra Space, our solar program is part of our larger sustainability goals. We believe that through these efforts, we can do what is best for our employees, our customers, our shareholders, our communities, and the environment." said Kurt Gnessin, Vice President of Facility Services at Extra Space Storage.

About Core Development Group

Core Development Group is a leading renewable energy developer and provider of full turnkey EPC services for commercial, government, and utility-scale solar installations. With more than 35 professionals, Core's expert team serves clients in site feasibility and development, Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), site entitlements and planning, solar system engineering design, interconnection agreements, procurement, project management, construction management, commissioning, operations, and maintenance.

About Extra Space Storage Inc.

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. Extra Space Storage operates 1,900 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico comprising approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space. Extra Space Storage offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. Extra Space Storage is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage stores in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States. Learn more on extraspace.com.

SOURCE Core Development Group

