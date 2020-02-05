Core Development Joins American Sustainable Business Council

MAHWAH, N.J., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Development Group , a leading developer and provider for commercial and utility-scale solar installations throughout the United States, announced today it has joined the American Sustainable Business Council (ASBC) and its local chapter the New Jersey Sustainable Business Council (NJSBC).

ASBC is the leading business organization serving the public policy interests of responsible companies, their customers and other stakeholders. Founded in 2009, its membership represents over 250,000 businesses in a wide range of industries.

"Our relationship with ASBC and NJSBC gives us an opportunity to affect positive change in our world for people and the environment, by learning, defining, and sharing best sustainability practices and solutions for companies and communities throughout the country," said Henry Cortes, Owner and Founder of Core Development Group . "We're excited to align ourselves with an organization that reflects our core values, and we look forward to future sustainable business opportunities."

As an ASBC and NJSBC member, Core Development Group will help shape legislation throughout the country and in New Jersey that aligns with the health and appreciation of the environment. Core Development Group will also participate in monthly webinars, quarterly events, and an annual summit.

"As solar power becomes ever more vital to both growing our economy and addressing the climate emergency, it is imperative that leading companies like Core Development Group have a seat at the table with policymakers," said Jeffrey Hollender, CEO of ASBC. "Core Development Group is proving that solar power approaches to energy make sense for a company's bottom line and global carbon footprint. We are delighted to have the company join our efforts to move our nation to a sustainable economy."

Core Development Group currently has 3.5 gigawatts (GW) in development and construction throughout the United States, with 2.6 GW already designed and developed by the Core Development Group team for a wide variety of commercial and government clients.

About Core Development Group

Core Development Group is a leading renewable energy developer and provider of full turnkey EPC services for commercial, government, and utility-scale solar installations. With inhouse professionals serving clients in site development, Power Purchase Agreements, site due diligence and planning, system engineering design, procurement, project management, construction management, commissioning, operations, and maintenance, Core Development Group provides leading organizations with sustainable energy solutions.

About the American Sustainable Business Council

The American Sustainable Business Council advocates for policy change at the federal and state level that supports a more sustainable economy. The Council spans a growing network of business associations across the United States, which in turn represents over 250,000 businesses and 325,000 business executives, owners, investors, and others.

Media Contact

Alex Neely

aneely@coredevusa.com / 201-906-0397

SOURCE Core Development Group

Related Links

http://www.coredevusa.com/

