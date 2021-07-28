CORE, Donate Life West Virginia Announce First-Ever West Virginia Donor Day, August 1

"Twenty people die every day because the organs they need are not donated in time," Gov. Justice said in a proclamation recognizing August 1 as the first-ever West Virginia Donor Day. "The most effective way to address the public health crisis surrounding organ donor registrations is to encourage citizens to register as an organ, tissue and cornea donor. We ask the citizens of the state of West Virginia to support and register in this life-saving initiative."

"Every day, we at CORE are inspired by the generous West Virginia donors and their families, who through their own grief, choose to give others the gift of life," said Susan Stuart, president and CEO of CORE. "West Virginia Donor Day is a time to celebrate them. It serves as a moment for communities across the state to come together, so that we can all encourage our own family, friends and neighbors to make the Pledge for Life by registering as a donor. The lives of 500 West Virginians are depending on it."

"I'm a firm believer in donation," said Sheryl Johnson, mother of Officer Cassie Johnson, as she recalled her daughter's final life-saving gift as an organ donor. "I know it's what she wanted. They sat me down and explained everything to me, told me how many people she could help and maybe give them a little bit more life, and it helped me get through everything."

Sharon Lockhart White, daughter of oldest organ donor in U.S. history Cecil Lockhart, shares Johnson's positive outlook on organ donation.

"I think it's a wonderful thing, the lady that has his liver can live on," White said, reflecting on her father's legacy. "She's able to live on through my dad – through my dad's liver – and he would love it."

CORE and Donate Life West Virginia invite all employers, organizations and associations across the state to join the growing list of West Virginia Donor Day partners, which includes the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, a growing list of local businesses and the following hospital partners:

Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare

Broaddus Hospital

Charleston Area Medical Center

Davis Medical Center

Grant Memorial Hospital

Greenbrier Valley Medical Center

Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital

Montgomery General Hospital

Mountain Health Network

Princeton Community Hospital

Summers County Appalachian Regional Healthcare

Thomas Hospital

Webster County Memorial Hospital

WVU Medicine

Gov. Justice also acknowledged in his proclamation the giving community that already exists in West Virginia, demonstrated by the two consecutive record-breaking years for organ donation the Mountain State achieved in 2019 and 2020. The innovative partnership between CORE and the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) sets a strong stage for this first-ever observance as well, having made possible more than 30,000 organ donor registrations via hunting and fishing license purchases since its inception in December 2019.

Contrary to popular misconceptions, anyone can register as an organ donor regardless of age or medical history. The decision to register not only holds the power to save eight lives, but also to heal the lives of 75 through tissue donation. West Virginians can register as an organ donor by visiting http://registerme.org/core or their local DMV, or when purchasing a hunting and fishing license.

To learn more about how to get involved with West Virginia Donor Day, visit the Donate Life West Virginia website or follow @COREDonateLife and @DonateLifeWV on Facebook and Instagram. For more information about CORE and its life-saving mission, visit www.core.org.

About CORE:

The Center for Organ Recovery & Education (CORE) is one of 57 federally designated not-for-profit organ procurement organizations (OPOs) in the United States, serving more than five million people in western Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Chemung County, New York. CORE coordinates the recovery and matching of organs, tissues and corneas for transplant within our service region and works tirelessly to create a culture of donation within the hospitals and communities we serve. CORE's mission is to Save and Heal lives through donation, ultimately ending the deaths of those on the transplant waiting list, while maintaining integrity for the donation process, dignity for the donors, and compassion for their families. CORE is a winner of the 2019 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, a presidential-level award that recognizes non-profits for their innovation and excellence. For more information, visit www.core.org or call 1-800-DONORS-7.

