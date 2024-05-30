CORE Electric Cooperative and Technosylva Announce Partnership to Reduce Wildfire Risk Across Colorado's Front Range

CORE Electric Cooperative to Deploy Technosylva's Wildfire Risk Mitigation Solutions

LA JOLLA, Calif. and SEDALIA, Colo., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Technosylva, the leading provider of wildfire mitigation technology solutions, and CORE Electric Cooperative (CORE), the largest electric distribution cooperative in Colorado, today announced a new partnership and collaboration to reduce the impacts of wildfire to CORE's members, employees and their electric grid.

"The new web-based version from Technosylva will provide us with the most advanced tools available for wildfire risk mitigation," said Jordan Ambrogi, CORE Wildfire Mitigation Program Manager. "As a not-for-profit cooperative, the new platform also makes the technology financially attainable."

"This partnership marks a significant milestone as the first electric utility cooperative in Colorado to fully adopt Technosylva solutions," said Bryan Spear, CEO of Technosylva. "Through this collaboration, CORE will gain essential tools for advanced wildfire risk reduction and data-driven operational decision-making, better protecting their members from the risks of wildfire. We're excited to extend this new offering to the public power market."

The first completely web-based fire risk modeling platform with predictive analytics from Technosylva provides outputs and recommendations that can be used by all utilities, regardless of size or risk forecasting expertise. This provides CORE with increased situational awareness that is essential for all electric utilities, including member-owned-cooperatives, in addressing their wildfire risk:

Technosylva's ability to model high-resolution wildfire risk forecasts significantly increases CORE's ability to proactively adjust device settings due to specific wildfire risk regions in their service area.





The availability of a 5-day weather and risk modeling forecast increases CORE's proactive planning and communications with its members when the electric grid is impacted.





With high-resolution modeling of terrain and environment for the entire service territory, CORE can build its weather station network, more efficiently and affordably, by prioritizing needed locations.





With all of these advances combined, CORE will improve its existing wildfire mitigation planning and procedures with more tailored operational protocols and vegetation management practices.

Steeped in wildfire science and wildfire spread modeling, Technosylva's original platform is being utilized by several leading electric utilities with teams of meteorologists and fire scientists. Now, with this web version, smaller utilities can gather critical insights in a digestible format and cost-effective manner to help manage and mitigate the risk of wildfires.

"CORE maintains a strong focus on continuous improvement of our wildfire mitigation plan which is critical in our high-risk service area. Partnering with Technosylva on this new platform will enhance our situational awareness and enable us to make better informed operational decisions to keep our members safe," said Pam Feuerstein, CORE Interim CEO.

About CORE Electric Cooperative

CORE is a member-owned, not-for-profit electric distribution cooperative providing power to nearly 180,000 services inside a 5,000-square-mile area along Colorado's Front Range. Its headquarters is in Sedalia, and district offices are in Bennett, Conifer, and Woodland Park. Learn more at www.CORE.coop.

About Technosylva

Technosylva is the leading wildfire science and technology company that operationalizes wildfire science. It provides proven wildfire risk analysis solutions to enhance daily decision-making and long-term planning for fire agencies and electric utilities. The Technosylva wildfire risk mitigation platform is used worldwide to manage more than 20,000 incidents per year. Founded in 1997, Technosylva has offices in La Jolla, CA, León, Spain, and Calgary, Canada.

