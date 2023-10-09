CORE ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE NAMES MORGAN BIDDISON GOVERNMENT AFFAIRS AND GRANTS PROGRAM MANAGER

SEDALIA, Colo., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CORE Electric Cooperative (CORE) is pleased to announce the hiring of Morgan Biddison to fill the cooperative's newly created position of Government Affairs and Grants Program Manager, effective October 16.

Morgan Biddison
As the Government Affairs and Grants Program Manager, Morgan will collaborate with leadership and strategic partners to define and execute CORE's legislative strategy to achieve state and federal government affairs goals that advance CORE Electric Cooperative's mission and vision. In this role, Morgan will also support local and regional government affairs efforts and coordinate the cooperative's grant seeking efforts.

Morgan is an experienced government relations and stakeholder engagement leader, having spent a decade helping organizations build and leverage partnerships to advance their strategic priorities. Most recently, Morgan led government relations initiatives in Wyoming and Nebraska for Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association and brings to CORE expertise in utility and natural resource industries, extensive environmental organization relationships throughout Colorado and surrounding states, and a deep appreciation for the complex challenges and tremendous opportunities facing cooperatives. Prior to her work at Tri-State, Morgan served as a Legislative Assistant at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck and held various roles in communications and public affairs. Morgan holds both a B.A. in Political Science and Master of Public Policy and Administration from Colorado State University. 

For more information about CORE, visit www.CORE.coop.

About CORE Electric Cooperative
CORE is a member-owned, not-for-profit electric distribution cooperative providing power to nearly 180,000 services inside a 5,000-square-mile area along Colorado's Front Range. Its headquarters is in Sedalia, and district offices are in Bennett, Conifer, and Woodland Park. Learn more at www.CORE.coop.

Media Contact:
Amber King, Communications Manager
Phone: 720.733.5818 Email: [email protected]

SOURCE CORE Electric Cooperative

