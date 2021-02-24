Core Enhancements Lead Oregonians CU to Upgrade Its Digital Banking Platform

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We're getting pretty excited about all things Tyfone these days," said Sam Launius, CEO of the 20,000-member Oregonians Credit Union, based in Milwaukie, Ore. The credit union recently chose Tyfone's nFinia® digital banking platform to bring its members a true omnichannel experience.

"We led a group of 17 credit unions that convinced our core provider to make significant API enhancements to our mutual core platform," said Launius. "This effort increased the number of available API calls tenfold."

With that project underway, the credit union began looking for a digital banking provider that could leverage the increased potential functionality. The credit union will convert to the nFinia platform later this year. According to Launius, members will be able to perform an unprecedented number of functions via the digital channel, many of which currently require a visit to a branch.

"Over the years, I've learned that when you try to play nice with a technology vendor and act like a real partner, you got taken advantage of," Launius added. "With Tyfone, I had to relearn what a vendor relationship can really be like. All vendors talk about communication and partnerships and I tend to take it with a grain of salt. Tyfone is the real deal, though. It was a very pleasant surprise."

"Although Tyfone's technology is exceptional, we know that our competitors offer decent products, too," said Dr. Siva Narendra, Tyfone's CEO. "One thing that sets us apart is our genuine commitment to doing what's best for our customers. That why when a credit union asks us for references, we're able to hand them our complete client list."

