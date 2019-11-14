Core Extractions LLC Celebrates the Launch of Their All Organic Line of CBD Products

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Extractions LLC has launched an all organic line of CBD products in partnership with Web Development LLC and ProSource Media. Core Extractions officially launched their website last week complete with a full product line of organic Non-GMO CBD products for sale.

Core Extractions is looking to differentiate themselves on product quality, insisting that all of their products are 100% organic and minimally processed. This will be key in their effort to stand out above the crowd, especially in an industry that is largely unregulated.

Full Spectrum CBD Products

Their newly launched website features a full line of products that consumers can purchase with any major credit card. There's also wholesale pricing and affiliate opportunities available on the site. Their product line includes CBD tinctures, CBD oil syringes, CBD medicated balm, CBD tea, CBD capsules, and even CBD for pets.

"Our main goal is focused on our customer's health," stated Louis Klarevas, owner and partner of Core Extractions. "So much has been made about the medicinal benefits of cannabis, but not many consumers realize how important the quality of CBD is in relation to health benefits. Our goal is to educate them and provide them with the best CBD that's available on the market."

Louis is confident his brand will be able to emerge in a rapidly expanding industry because of the team involved. Louis and his partner Mikalis Solomon are already well networked within the cannabis space, and have formed strategic partnerships with growers and producers in Upstate New York.

They've also partnered with SEO Agency ProSource Media to capitalize on what they called a wide open market in Google. "Given that the industry is so new, there's really a lack of competition out there who know what they're doing with SEO. This presents a great opportunity," according to Zach Parker, Owner of ProSource Media.

Core is looking to have a breakout year in 2020 by establishing their online brand and branching out into retail.

