CORE® Foods Announces Partnership with Two-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Chloe Kim

Kim Will Serve as Brand Ambassador for the Cult-Favorite Nutrition Bar, Powered by CORE's® Real Ingredients and Uncompromised Taste

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today CORE® Foods announces a new partnership with American Professional Snowboarder and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Chloe Kim. CORE® Bars will be Kim's official nutrition bar of choice, fueling the star for all her adventures on and off mountain. This announcement reinforces CORE's® recently activated partnership with the Alterra Mountain Company, serving the company's various mountain destinations across the US.

Chloe Kim will serve as Brand Ambassador for CORE® Foods

"We could not be more thrilled to partner with Chloe- who embodies everything CORE® stands for as a brand by always being true to herself and real with her fans," said Brett Hartmann, Chief Executive Officer, CORE® Foods. "Chloe's accomplishments as an athlete, entrepreneur and role model are unmatched and the fact that she chose CORE® to support her on her continued journey is significant in more ways than one."

"Partnering with brand I care about and enjoy eating is important to me", says Kim. "CORE's flavors are delicious and they use real ingredients that you can actually see in all their products. I'm proud to partner with them and can't wait for everyone to see what we have in store!"

CORE® Foods is dedicated to crafting snacks that are deliciously better for you, for real. Their original Oat Bars + Probiotics, Keto Bars, and new Oat Bars + Adaptogens are all packed with plant-based protein, prebiotic fiber, and functional ingredients. Plus, all their bars have no added sugar or preservatives, which is why you'll find them in the fridge (because they're real food).

Chloe's partnership with the CORE® Foods brand will kick off this month and will soon be complemented by a custom flavor launching later in the year. Chloe joins the existing CORE® family roster of partners which includes pro snowboarders Toby Miller and Joey Okesson, both of whom are 2022-23 U.S. Snowboard Halfpipe Pro team members, as well as actress and activist Jamie Chung and Gold Medalist and NBA athlete Jrue Holiday.

To celebrate the launch of this exciting partnership, CORE Foods is offering fans and followers 30% off on all orders purchased through www.COREFoods.com, kicking off on March 20, 2023. Redemption code is CHLOE30.

About CORE® Foods

CORE® Foods is on a mission to make snacks that won't make you compromise delicious for nutritious – there's a CORE® Foods snack to thrill everyone's tastebuds! All CORE® Foods are available for purchase online at CoreFoods.com. CORE® products can be found in the produce, dairy and refrigerated sections at select retailers nationwide including Target, Walmart, Whole Foods Market, Amazon, Kroger, and other national and independent grocery stores.

About Chloe Kim

The 2022 Winter Olympics cemented Chloe Kim as the female face of both snowboarding and action sports. Chloe became the first female in history to win back-to-back Olympic Gold Medals in halfpipe snowboarding. After being accepted to Princeton University, Chloe took the 2019-20 season off from competing to focus on her education. Returning in January 2021 after a 20-month hiatus from snowboarding competition, Chloe continued her dominance of the sport, winning all four women's superpipe events in the 2020- 21 season including her sixth X Games gold medal and her second World Championship. Chloe has had just as much success off the mountain as she's had on it. She has been featured on Forbes 30 under 30 list, TIME's 100 list, and TIME's 30 Most Influential Teens list (three years in a row), as well as the cover of Time Magazine, Shape Magazine, Sports Illustrated, Sports Illustrated Kids, and ESPN Magazine. She also had an appearance in a Maroon 5 video and the Charlie's Angels reboot. Additionally, Chloe has taken home four ESPY Awards, three Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports Awards, two Laureus World Sports Awards.

