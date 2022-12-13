CORE® Foods Keeps it Cool This Winter, Becoming the Official Nutrition Bar of Alterra Mountain Company

To Celebrate this Partnership CORE® Foods Activates with Team USA Snowboarders

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today CORE® Foods announces a new partnership agreement with Alterra Mountain Company designed to enhance the on-site guest experience by making CORE® Bars the official nutrition bar of Alterra Mountain Company's U.S. destinations. CORE® Bars are the official nutrition bar of 11 of the company's U.S. Mountain destinations – Winter Park in Colorado; Palisades Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, and Big Bear Mountain Resort in California; Stratton Mountain and Sugarbush Resort in Vermont; Snowshoe Mountain in West Virginia; Crystal Mountain in Washington; Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah.

Snowboard pros Joey Okesson and Toby Miller enjoy CORE Bars

This new partnership will provide activations across all U.S. destinations, creating lasting memories for guests. CORE® Foods will celebrate the inaugural year of this three-year partnership at Deer Valley Resort, where CORE® Foods will be hosting a kickoff event on January 21, 2023. This event will include fresh from the fridge CORE® Bar samples, a hot cocoa bar, selfie stations, branded merchandise, and an appearance by Jamie Chung, an actress, skier, and CORE® Bar ambassador.

"We're so pleased to be partnering with Alterra Mountain Company and are honored to be the official nutrition bar of such an iconic mountain destinations," said Brett Hartmann, Chief Executive Officer, CORE® Foods. "We're beyond excited to bring CORE® Bars to their guests and to partner with the various properties on exciting events and activations."

"We're excited to announce our partnership with CORE® Foods," said Ryan Blanchard, Vice President of Brand Partnerships, Alterra Mountain Company. "CORE® Foods is a premier snack brand and we are proud to offer its snacks at our U.S. destinations to elevate the guest experience."

Joining in on the winter fun are two new members of the CORE® Foods ambassador family, Joey Okesson and Toby Miller, both of whom are 2022-23 U.S. Snowboard Halfpipe Pro team members. Snow-lovers across the USA are invited to join CORE®, Alterra, Okesson, and Miller to win an Ikon Pass for unlimited winter activities. Check out the giveaway on CORE® Foods' Instagram and be sure to enter before December 16.

And if you're excited to try the bar keeping it cool on the slopes all season long, visit corefoods.com to discover the winter seasonal flavor that will make you feel like you're at après ski, even if you're not on the mountain: Marshmallow Hot Chocolate. This bar combines the sweet flavor of marshmallow with rich, creamy chocolate for a delicious snack perfect for fueling snowball fights or curling up by the fire. Packed with 5g of protein, 6g of prebiotic fiber and probiotics, these bars work as hard as you do. Get 20% this new flavor and any CORE® Foods bars off using code ALTERRA20 on corefoods.com from December 12-16.

For more information about CORE® Foods, please visit www.corefoods.com

About CORE® Foods

CORE® Foods is the maker of CORE® Bars, CORE® Keto Bars, the snacks on a mission to make snacks that won't make you compromise delicious for nutritious. All CORE® Foods are available for purchase online at corefoods.com. CORE® Bars & CORE® Keto Bars can be found in the produce and dairy section at select retailers nationwide including Target, Walmart, Kroger, and more.

About Alterra Mountain Company

Alterra Mountain Company is a family of 15 iconic year-round destinations, including the world's largest heli-ski operation, offering the Ikon Pass, the new standard in season passes. The company owns and operates a range of recreation, hospitality, real estate development, food and beverage, retail and service businesses. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with destinations across the continent, Alterra Mountain Company is rooted in the spirit of the mountains and united by a passion for outdoor adventure. Alterra Mountain Company's family of diverse playgrounds spans six U.S. states and three Canadian provinces. Alterra Mountain Company honors each destination's unique character and authenticity and celebrates the legendary adventures and enduring memories they bring to everyone. For more information, please visit www.alterramtnco.com.

