CORE® Foods Launches CORE® Fiber Powered Oat Snacks, The Company's First-Ever Line of Shareable Snacks

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CORE® Foods, the maker of CORE® Bars and CORE® Keto Bars, refrigerated plant-based superior nutrition bars, is launching CORE® Fiber Powered Oat Snacks, a delicious upgrade to bland, boring crackers. This innovation from the brand will go beyond the refrigerated section, bringing a healthy shelf-stable snack option to consumers nationwide.

CORE® Fiber Powered Oat Snacks are filled with real plant-based ingredients for a snack that satisfies. They contain whole grains and 5g of prebiotic fiber, which work together to offer a gluten-free snack that supports gut health. CORE® Fiber Powered Oat Snacks are shelf-stable and will be available in three unique flavors, Vegan Ranch, Sea Salt & Olive Oil, and Peanut Butter. They will be available to purchase at Whole Foods Market nationwide.

"At CORE® Foods, we believe wellness starts with your core, and are excited to offer a new innovation that goes beyond the refrigerated section," says Brett Hartmann, CEO of CORE® Foods. "Consumers are looking for clean-label snacks that not only taste great but leave you feeling great too. With the launch of our new CORE® Fiber Powered Oat Snacks, we are pleased to be able to expand our line of delicious gut-healthy products."

Between CORE® Bars, CORE® Keto Bars and now CORE® Fiber Powered Oat Snacks – there is a CORE® product for everyone! CORE® Bars' mainline consists of great-tasting flavors like Peanut Butter Chocolate, Blueberry Banana Almond, Dark Chocolate Cherry, and more. In 2021, CORE® Foods launched two extensions of their lineup, the CORE® Coconut Chocolate Chip Bar, made with real coconut and dark chocolate, and CORE® Keto Bars – made with 0g of added sugar and 3g of net carbs. CORE® products are always great tasting and gut healthy.

For more information about CORE® Foods, please visit www.corefoods.com and follow on Instagram @corefoods and Facebook @COREFoods.

About CORE Foods

CORE® Foods is the maker of CORE® Bars & CORE® Keto Bars, refrigerated, plant-based superior nutrition bars that provide immune support with a combination of probiotics and prebiotic fiber.

All CORE® Foods are available for purchase online at corefoods.com. CORE® Bars & CORE® Keto Bars can be found in the produce and dairy section at select retailers nationwide including Target, Walmart, Kroger, and more. CORE® Fiber Powered Oat Snacks can be found in the snacks aisle at Whole Foods Market.

